Climate change eclipses justice reforms in Romanian President's agenda

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis seems to have replaced the rule of law and anti-corruption with the climate change and environment on its agenda, in order to hide his lack of results that culminated with bringing Social Democrats in the ruling coalition as the senior partner, Cristian Pantazi commented in a column published by G4media.ro.

The environment was up neither in the presidential campaign in 2019 (where it was mentioned on page 34), nor in the ruling strategy drafted by the coalition now at rule, Pantazi argued.

Public events with a focus on the environment began to predominate on the President's agenda immediately after he won his second term, and the Liberal Party (PNL) came in office. Justice, the rule of law, the independence of magistrates, the functioning of the intelligence services, the politicization of the public administration - these are the topics that President Iohannis completely gave up after he reached a deal with the Social Democrats (last fall), the G4media.ro columnist said.

The comment is published in response to the Presidency launching the Report on "Education on Climate Change and the Environment in Sustainable Schools," prepared by the Working Group on Education on Climate Change and the Environment set up by the Presidential Administration.

"I am glad to see how eager the children are, whom we have all just listened to, to finally have courses dedicated to climate change and the environment in the Romanian education system. I congratulate them for their involvement and urge them not to lose their enthusiasm! Education, environmental protection and the fight against climate change are priority issues for my term as President," Klaus Iohannis said at the press conference organized on the Report.

