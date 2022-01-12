Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/12/2022 - 09:09
Politics

Climate change eclipses justice reforms in Romanian President's agenda

12 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis seems to have replaced the rule of law and anti-corruption with the climate change and environment on its agenda, in order to hide his lack of results that culminated with bringing Social Democrats in the ruling coalition as the senior partner, Cristian Pantazi commented in a column published by G4media.ro.

The environment was up neither in the presidential campaign in 2019 (where it was mentioned on page 34), nor in the ruling strategy drafted by the coalition now at rule, Pantazi argued.

Public events with a focus on the environment began to predominate on the President's agenda immediately after he won his second term, and the Liberal Party (PNL) came in office. Justice, the rule of law, the independence of magistrates, the functioning of the intelligence services, the politicization of the public administration - these are the topics that President Iohannis completely gave up after he reached a deal with the Social Democrats (last fall), the G4media.ro columnist said.

The comment is published in response to the Presidency launching the Report on "Education on Climate Change and the Environment in Sustainable Schools," prepared by the Working Group on Education on Climate Change and the Environment set up by the Presidential Administration.

"I am glad to see how eager the children are, whom we have all just listened to, to finally have courses dedicated to climate change and the environment in the Romanian education system. I congratulate them for their involvement and urge them not to lose their enthusiasm! Education, environmental protection and the fight against climate change are priority issues for my term as President," Klaus Iohannis said at the press conference organized on the Report.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 12/23/2021 - 06:21
29 December 2021
Eco
2021 in review: Nature and environment news in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/12/2022 - 09:09
Politics

Climate change eclipses justice reforms in Romanian President's agenda

12 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis seems to have replaced the rule of law and anti-corruption with the climate change and environment on its agenda, in order to hide his lack of results that culminated with bringing Social Democrats in the ruling coalition as the senior partner, Cristian Pantazi commented in a column published by G4media.ro.

The environment was up neither in the presidential campaign in 2019 (where it was mentioned on page 34), nor in the ruling strategy drafted by the coalition now at rule, Pantazi argued.

Public events with a focus on the environment began to predominate on the President's agenda immediately after he won his second term, and the Liberal Party (PNL) came in office. Justice, the rule of law, the independence of magistrates, the functioning of the intelligence services, the politicization of the public administration - these are the topics that President Iohannis completely gave up after he reached a deal with the Social Democrats (last fall), the G4media.ro columnist said.

The comment is published in response to the Presidency launching the Report on "Education on Climate Change and the Environment in Sustainable Schools," prepared by the Working Group on Education on Climate Change and the Environment set up by the Presidential Administration.

"I am glad to see how eager the children are, whom we have all just listened to, to finally have courses dedicated to climate change and the environment in the Romanian education system. I congratulate them for their involvement and urge them not to lose their enthusiasm! Education, environmental protection and the fight against climate change are priority issues for my term as President," Klaus Iohannis said at the press conference organized on the Report.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 12/23/2021 - 06:21
29 December 2021
Eco
2021 in review: Nature and environment news in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks