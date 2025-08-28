Culture

Classic Unlimited piano tour to bring free concerts to 12 towns in Romania this fall

28 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Classic Unlimited piano tour will return to Romania this fall, with pianist Bogdan Vaida performing in 12 towns across seven counties as part of a project designed to bring classical music to communities where such events are rare. Running through September and October, the tour will stage free concerts in unconventional venues including castles, synagogues, cultural centers, churches, and even a mine and a motorcycle showroom.

Tour stops include Aiud and Roșia Montană in Alba county, Gherla, Gilău and Cluj-Napoca in Cluj county, Siret, Rădăuți and Vatra Dornei in Suceava county, as well as Sibiu, Petrila, Carei, and Sighetu Marmației.

This year’s edition, titled Love at First Sound, explores how composers across different eras drew inspiration from love, whether spiritual, romantic, or tied to places and communities, the organizers said. 

The program includes works by Bach, Scarlatti, Brahms and Clara Schumann, alongside four new pieces written for the tour by Romanian composers Aurelian Băcan, Șerban Marcu, Cristian Bence-Muk, and Ciprian Gabriel Pop.

Classic Unlimited 2025 concert calendar:

  • Aiud, Alba County – Roman Catholic Church, September 26
  • Gherla, Cluj County – Armenian Church, September 27
  • Siret, Suceava County – “Mihai Teliman” Cultural Center, October 3
  • Rădăuți, Suceava County – Great Synagogue, October 4
  • Vatra Dornei, Suceava County – Casino Baths Museum Center, October 5
  • Sibiu – Topic HUB, October 9
  • Roșia Montană, Alba County – Catholic Church, October 11
  • Petrila, Hunedoara County – Petrila Cultural Exploitation, October 12
  • Carei, Satu Mare County – Károlyi Castle, October 17
  • Sighetu Marmației, Maramureș County – Pastoral Cultural Center “St. Joseph the Confessor,” October 18
  • Gilău, Cluj County – Rákóczi-Bánffy Castle, October 25
  • Cluj-Napoca, Cluj County – Motoland, October 26

Further details are available here.

Since its launch in 2017, the project has aimed to make classical music accessible to wider audiences by breaking away from traditional concert halls. Organizers say the format allows listeners to engage with the music in a more personal setting.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Culture

Classic Unlimited piano tour to bring free concerts to 12 towns in Romania this fall

28 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Classic Unlimited piano tour will return to Romania this fall, with pianist Bogdan Vaida performing in 12 towns across seven counties as part of a project designed to bring classical music to communities where such events are rare. Running through September and October, the tour will stage free concerts in unconventional venues including castles, synagogues, cultural centers, churches, and even a mine and a motorcycle showroom.

Tour stops include Aiud and Roșia Montană in Alba county, Gherla, Gilău and Cluj-Napoca in Cluj county, Siret, Rădăuți and Vatra Dornei in Suceava county, as well as Sibiu, Petrila, Carei, and Sighetu Marmației.

This year’s edition, titled Love at First Sound, explores how composers across different eras drew inspiration from love, whether spiritual, romantic, or tied to places and communities, the organizers said. 

The program includes works by Bach, Scarlatti, Brahms and Clara Schumann, alongside four new pieces written for the tour by Romanian composers Aurelian Băcan, Șerban Marcu, Cristian Bence-Muk, and Ciprian Gabriel Pop.

Classic Unlimited 2025 concert calendar:

  • Aiud, Alba County – Roman Catholic Church, September 26
  • Gherla, Cluj County – Armenian Church, September 27
  • Siret, Suceava County – “Mihai Teliman” Cultural Center, October 3
  • Rădăuți, Suceava County – Great Synagogue, October 4
  • Vatra Dornei, Suceava County – Casino Baths Museum Center, October 5
  • Sibiu – Topic HUB, October 9
  • Roșia Montană, Alba County – Catholic Church, October 11
  • Petrila, Hunedoara County – Petrila Cultural Exploitation, October 12
  • Carei, Satu Mare County – Károlyi Castle, October 17
  • Sighetu Marmației, Maramureș County – Pastoral Cultural Center “St. Joseph the Confessor,” October 18
  • Gilău, Cluj County – Rákóczi-Bánffy Castle, October 25
  • Cluj-Napoca, Cluj County – Motoland, October 26

Further details are available here.

Since its launch in 2017, the project has aimed to make classical music accessible to wider audiences by breaking away from traditional concert halls. Organizers say the format allows listeners to engage with the music in a more personal setting.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 August 2025
Finance
Romania raises VAT exemption threshold for small businesses, simplifies registration
29 August 2025
Society
President Nicușor Dan condemns attack on Asian delivery worker in Bucharest: “Such acts are intolerable”
28 August 2025
Transport
Romanian executive increases annual road vignette for cars
28 August 2025
Events
Ricky Martin to perform in Bucharest in December
28 August 2025
Defense
Romanian frigate assumes command of NATO’s Operation Sea Guardian for second time
28 August 2025
Politics
Ursula von der Leyen travels to Romania next week for EU-NATO defence talks at Black Sea
28 August 2025
Politics
Leaders of France, Germany, and Poland travel to the Republic of Moldova to back pro-EU camp
28 August 2025
Justice
"Go back to your country": Romanian man detained over attack on foreign delivery worker in Bucharest