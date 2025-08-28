Classic Unlimited piano tour to bring free concerts to 12 towns in Romania this fall

The Classic Unlimited piano tour will return to Romania this fall, with pianist Bogdan Vaida performing in 12 towns across seven counties as part of a project designed to bring classical music to communities where such events are rare. Running through September and October, the tour will stage free concerts in unconventional venues including castles, synagogues, cultural centers, churches, and even a mine and a motorcycle showroom.

Tour stops include Aiud and Roșia Montană in Alba county, Gherla, Gilău and Cluj-Napoca in Cluj county, Siret, Rădăuți and Vatra Dornei in Suceava county, as well as Sibiu, Petrila, Carei, and Sighetu Marmației.

This year’s edition, titled Love at First Sound, explores how composers across different eras drew inspiration from love, whether spiritual, romantic, or tied to places and communities, the organizers said.

The program includes works by Bach, Scarlatti, Brahms and Clara Schumann, alongside four new pieces written for the tour by Romanian composers Aurelian Băcan, Șerban Marcu, Cristian Bence-Muk, and Ciprian Gabriel Pop.

Classic Unlimited 2025 concert calendar:

Aiud, Alba County – Roman Catholic Church, September 26

Gherla, Cluj County – Armenian Church, September 27

Siret, Suceava County – “Mihai Teliman” Cultural Center, October 3

Rădăuți, Suceava County – Great Synagogue, October 4

Vatra Dornei, Suceava County – Casino Baths Museum Center, October 5

Sibiu – Topic HUB, October 9

Roșia Montană, Alba County – Catholic Church, October 11

Petrila, Hunedoara County – Petrila Cultural Exploitation, October 12

Carei, Satu Mare County – Károlyi Castle, October 17

Sighetu Marmației, Maramureș County – Pastoral Cultural Center “St. Joseph the Confessor,” October 18

Gilău, Cluj County – Rákóczi-Bánffy Castle, October 25

Cluj-Napoca, Cluj County – Motoland, October 26

Further details are available here.

Since its launch in 2017, the project has aimed to make classical music accessible to wider audiences by breaking away from traditional concert halls. Organizers say the format allows listeners to engage with the music in a more personal setting.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)