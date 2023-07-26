Justice

CJEU: Romanian judges should avoid closing cases because of prescription terms

26 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian judges should avoid terminating cases because of the prescription terms in the cases involving misuse of EU funds because “this generates a systemic risk of impunity for such deeds,” according to a ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Rulings in this regard from the Constitutional Court should be overruled, CJEU stated.

This particularly refers to a situation where the Romanian Constitutional Court found that there are no legal grounds in the country’s legislation to suspend the prescription term in a case judged by the Brasov Court of Appeal. Not suspending the prescription term for specific causes often results in judges having to close a case due to the expiry of the term.

Some magistrates consulted by G4media.ro consider that the CJEU decision applies strictly to trials of fraud with European funds, tax evasion and smuggling but not corruption cases. Other magistrates argue that, on the contrary, the CJEU decision also concerns corruption trials.

The answer is to be provided by CJEU soon, as the Court has a similar ruling pending in which it was asked, also by the Brasov Court of Appeal, whether it can ignore decisions of the Constitutional Court (CCR) and the High Court (ICCJ) on prescription in corruption cases as well.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Justice

CJEU: Romanian judges should avoid closing cases because of prescription terms

26 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian judges should avoid terminating cases because of the prescription terms in the cases involving misuse of EU funds because “this generates a systemic risk of impunity for such deeds,” according to a ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Rulings in this regard from the Constitutional Court should be overruled, CJEU stated.

This particularly refers to a situation where the Romanian Constitutional Court found that there are no legal grounds in the country’s legislation to suspend the prescription term in a case judged by the Brasov Court of Appeal. Not suspending the prescription term for specific causes often results in judges having to close a case due to the expiry of the term.

Some magistrates consulted by G4media.ro consider that the CJEU decision applies strictly to trials of fraud with European funds, tax evasion and smuggling but not corruption cases. Other magistrates argue that, on the contrary, the CJEU decision also concerns corruption trials.

The answer is to be provided by CJEU soon, as the Court has a similar ruling pending in which it was asked, also by the Brasov Court of Appeal, whether it can ignore decisions of the Constitutional Court (CCR) and the High Court (ICCJ) on prescription in corruption cases as well.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea