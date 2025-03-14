Civic Digital Incubator trains teachers in Romania on online rights, responsibilities

Some 4,500 teachers will learn about rights and responsibilities online, accessibility, inclusion, online well-being, and ethics as part of Incubatorul Civic Digital (ICD - The Civic Digital Incubator), a digital citizenship and democratic culture project implemented by Institutul Intercultural Timișoara, Asociația TechSoup and Școala de Valori.

The project, which offers free training, is aimed at teachers in pre-university education, with some activities specifically targeting social studies, informatics, or information and communication technology (ICT) teachers. It started in September 2023 and will run until August 2026. It is supported by the Ministry of Education and Research.

Since the project's launch, 2,747 teachers have participated in its offline and online activities and courses, and the information has reached approximately 267,000 students, the project organizers said.

The Civic Digital Incubator consists of free online courses for 4,500 teachers via "Predau Viitor" course platform, developed by the TechSoup Association; the Democratic School initiative, through which Școala de Valori carries out both offline and online activities using methodologies such as SELFIE and DigComp for students and teachers in 30 schools; and advocacy activities, mainly carried out by the Timișoara Intercultural Institute, to increase awareness of the concept of digital citizenship.

The project follows the European reference guidelines for competencies for democratic culture and the 10 digital domains of digital citizenship, organized into three themes on online interaction, online well-being, and online rights.

(Photo: Incubatorul Civic Digital)

simona@romania-insider.com