Ciugud inaugurates the most modern kindergarten in Romania

09 January 2023
A small town in the county of Alba, Romania, has inaugurated the most modern kindergarten in the country. Priced at EUR 1.6 million, the new kindergarten in Ciugud is located in the town’s business and industrial area.

A spokesman for City Hall, Dan Lungu, says that the investment represents a new concept in Romania, and that is the kindergarten of the future.

“The kindergarten of the future means using the most modern technologies to ensure the comfort of children during their time in kindergarten. Technology is, however, used moderately in the educational process. Children are encouraged to play, experiment, [and engage in] practical learning or the development of skills. During their early education, we avoid, as much as possible, the use of screens and tablets in activities with children. Our goal is to raise healthy and happy children,” Lungu told Newsweek.

Ciugud mayor Gheorghe Damian says he decided to place the kindergarten among the factories in the business and industrial area for two reasons. The first is that all Ciugud residents pass through there on their way to work. Secondly, the kindergarten will be especially of use to families with parents who work in the area, allowing them to have lunch together with their children, to the extent that the employer offers this possibility.

The kindergarten has multiple facilities, from interactive games, floor projectors, classrooms for each group, a medical office, bathrooms specially adapted for children, and, last but not least, an indoor play area, where children can be supervised from the hallways.

The kindergarten, which can host 180 children, also has intelligent systems that help reduce consumption. Light and heat are self-adjusting thanks to sensors, and when the concentration of carbon dioxide increases, educators receive a notification on their phones.

The kindergarten will be open for the next school year. The whole complex cost approximately EUR 1.6 million. Financing came from the EU and the local budget.

The kindergarten is located in the Ciugud - Drâmbar Economic Development Area, an industrial zone with over 40 companies employing roughly 1,000 people, according to alba24.ro.

(Photo source: Primaria comunei Ciugud on Facebook)

