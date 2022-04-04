Profile picture for user sfodor
Politics

Romanian officials condemn killing of civilians in Bucha

04 April 2022
Romanian officials have condemned the killings of civilians in Bucha, Ukraine, and called for an answer from international justice authorities.

President Klaus Iohannis pointed to the “terrible consequences” of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said international justice should prevail.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has terrible, unspeakable consequences - the images of Bucha and other towns in Ukraine must be a reminder for the whole world that we must stop this illegal aggression and that all those found responsible must pay! The international justice should prevail!”

Prime minister Nicolae Ciucă denounced the “terrible crimes committed in Ukraine by Russian soldiers” and said these need to be trialed and punished by international justice.

“The terrible crimes committed in Ukraine by Russian soldiers need to be trialed and punished by international justice. Children, women, civilians abused and murdered in cold blood await justice,” the PM said in a Twitter message.

In his turn, foreign affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu condemned the “horrible atrocities” in Bucha and called for a thorough investigation.

“I strongly condemn the horrible atrocities committed in Bucha and other cities of Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression against Ukraine. All perpetrators of such international crimes must be held accountable by international justice. Romania fully supports a thorough investigation by the International Criminal Court,” he said.

(Photo: Chernetskaya/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

#Ukraine
Normal
Normal
 

