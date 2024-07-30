City Grill Group: EUR 31 mln in revenue in the first 6 months, 18% growth

News from Companies

City Grill Group, the most significant Romanian restaurant group in the local market, ends the first half of the year with a turnover of EUR 31 mln, marking an 18% increase compared to the same period last year. The group continues its investments in its portfolio restaurants as well as in the development of the restaurant and hotel segments.

Thus, City Grill Group has invested EUR 1.5 mln in the first 6 months of this year. The diverse and clean menu, along with popularity, a customer-centric approach, and a commitment to providing exceptional culinary experiences through a friendly atmosphere and modern, familiar design in all the group's restaurants, solidifies its leadership position in Bucharest's restaurant market.

According to a survey conducted in April 2024, City Grill Group's restaurants are the number one choice for 17.3% of respondents and among the top three choices for nearly a third of them (31%). Conducted on a representative sample of 550 Bucharest residents, the survey also reveals that more than a third (36%) have a favorite restaurant within the City Grill Group, and 1 in 5 (22.2%) mentioned the group's restaurants as the destinations they frequented most often in the last 90 days.

When asked about the criteria for choosing a restaurant, Bucharest residents indicated the restaurant's atmosphere as the most important criterion. Other significant satisfaction factors include staff friendliness, prompt service, and a diverse menu.

Customers who favor a City Grill Group restaurant are attracted not only by the atmosphere and appealing design but also by the varied menu, value for money, and loyalty benefits. Among favorite restaurants, Caru’ cu Bere leads with 10.4% of respondents, followed by Hanu’ lui Manuc (8.7%). Hanu’ Berarilor attracts the most loyal customers, while Buongiorno. The younger segment prefers Italian and Pescăruș.

Recent investments by City Grill Group in Buongiorno. Italian and Hanu’ Berarilor restaurants have focused on creating a friendly and familiar atmosphere with contemporary décor that integrates brand values and highlights the historical locations of the restaurants.

“In evaluating the most frequented restaurant, regardless of which one it is, atmosphere ranks first. The restaurant must be perceived as welcoming and friendly. It should meet individual needs and inspire confidence - a crucial aspect, especially in HoReCa, where human relationships play a major role. We continue to invest in improving the design of all our restaurants, atmosphere, comfort, and culinary experience remain strategic directions for us and are reflected in all operational aspects of the group. From renovations and modernizations of dining spaces to hiring and training professional, friendly staff, every detail is thought out and managed to ensure a superior customer experience,” notes Daniel Mischie, CEO of City Grill Group.

What Bucharest Residents Eat Out: 2 in 3 Bucharest Residents Choose Pizza. Men Prefer Steak, Women Prefer Pasta.

According to the same survey, the culinary preferences of Bucharest residents vary significantly, reflecting diversity in tastes and dining occasions. Pizza is consumed by about two-thirds of Bucharest residents when dining out, balanced between genders but with over 75% among those under 30. The next choices are cooked dishes and steaks. Steaks, burgers, soups, and shawarma are predominantly preferred by men, while women are relatively more attracted to pasta, salads, desserts, and seafood.

While pizza is the most consumed food (64%), City Grill Group customers tend towards a more traditional menu, with grilled dishes being the top choice among those visiting the group’s restaurants.

Romanian Cuisine Appreciated by 9 in 10 Bucharest Residents

Romanian cuisine is favored by 88.4%, Italian by 64%, followed by Greek (58.5%) and Turkish (40.2%) cuisines. Asian-specific restaurants (Lebanese, Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Korean) also attract growing interest from the capital's public.

How Much Bucharest Residents Spend on Dining Out

Regarding expenses, Bucharest residents show different spending behaviors depending on the day of the week and the reason for dining out. For weekday lunches, the average amount spent is about 50 lei per person, while weekend dining sees a significant increase in budget, up to 200 lei per person.

Overall, regarding the budget allocated per person, nearly half (46.5%) spent under 100 lei on their last meal out, 36% spent between 100-199 lei, 13.8% spent over 200 lei, and 3.6% did not specify an individual budget. The average bill in City Grill Group's restaurants remains constant at around €45.

The study was conducted between April 26-30, 2024. Data collection was done online on an ESOMAR-certified panel. The final sample consisted of 550 Bucharest residents and 2102 loyal City Grill Group customers through the Out4Food loyalty app. The statistical error margin is +/-4.3% for the entire sample, with a confidence level of 95%. Target population: Bucharest & Ilfov. Restaurant consumers in Bucharest, in the last 30 days. Age: 20-60 years.

About City Grill

City Grill Group is the most important Romanian player in the restaurant industry. Founded in 2004, City Grill Group has demonstrated leadership and vision in the HoReCa industry over two decades. It currently operates restaurants and cafes under the brands Caru’ Cu Bere, Hanu’ lui Manuc, Pescăruș, Hanu’ Berarilor, Buongiorno. Italian, City Grill, and La Boheme, the first hotel brand in its portfolio. Since the first restaurant opened 20 years ago under the City Grill brand, the idea has been to offer customers a suitable place to invite a business partner for a meal, and create a necessary relaxation spot during lunch breaks with family or friends.

Through its operated restaurants, City Grill Group caters to urban clients who spend their leisure time in the city and set up business or personal meetings over coffee. The menus in the restaurants are accessible and varied, with Romanian and international specialties.

Whether talking about emblematic recipes or any other dish on the City Grill Group restaurants' menus, the ingredients used are the best for customers. The "secret" of the dishes in City Grill Group restaurants lies in fresh ingredients, with carefully controlled and tested provenance, free of food additives. From fresh, hand-cut fries to cage-free eggs and vegetables grown in their own greenhouse near Târgoviște, the philosophy that City Grill Group's chefs follow is to extract the natural taste of ingredients, enhanced by pairing and seasoning with salt and pepper.

In all City Grill Group's restaurants, which serve nearly 20,000 customers daily, oil, glass, cardboard, and plastic are recycled, and food waste is reduced through active campaigns.

