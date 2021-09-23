Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/23/2021 - 08:01
Business

Romanian PM says political turmoil has no impact on fiscal policy

23 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Florin Citu stated that the Government is sticking with the ruling strategy as endorsed last year, including in terms of reforms and investments.

Neither the recent political developments nor the fourth Covid wave is hindering the public deficit trajectory, he stressed.

He once again promised that the Government would pursue the reforms of state-owned companies, of the pension system, of public sector wages, of the public administration.

“We will do all these things, and it will be much easier to do them starting Monday when we will have officially signed the Resilience Plan PNRR - because all these reforms are included in the PNRR,” PM Citu said, quoted by Economica.net.

Furthermore, if all goes well, by Monday morning, PM Citu will rule the (minority) ruling Liberal Party (PNL) - which is going to change but not simplify the complicated political situation.

“We have a plan to reduce the budget deficit and, even if we have these unexpected shocks, the fourth Covid wave that will certainly mean higher spending, we will be able to maintain the trajectory of the deficit because I do not want to close the economy and we will not close the economy.,” he explained.

As regards the political crisis, PM Citu refused to accept it as such. “This situation we are facing, I would not call it a political crisis, does not affect the deficit or the trajectory of the budget deficit; after all, it is what it is,” he stated.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/01/2021 - 15:14
01 September 2021
RI +
Romania-Insider Monthly Wrap-up for August: The calm before the storm?
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/23/2021 - 08:01
Business

Romanian PM says political turmoil has no impact on fiscal policy

23 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Florin Citu stated that the Government is sticking with the ruling strategy as endorsed last year, including in terms of reforms and investments.

Neither the recent political developments nor the fourth Covid wave is hindering the public deficit trajectory, he stressed.

He once again promised that the Government would pursue the reforms of state-owned companies, of the pension system, of public sector wages, of the public administration.

“We will do all these things, and it will be much easier to do them starting Monday when we will have officially signed the Resilience Plan PNRR - because all these reforms are included in the PNRR,” PM Citu said, quoted by Economica.net.

Furthermore, if all goes well, by Monday morning, PM Citu will rule the (minority) ruling Liberal Party (PNL) - which is going to change but not simplify the complicated political situation.

“We have a plan to reduce the budget deficit and, even if we have these unexpected shocks, the fourth Covid wave that will certainly mean higher spending, we will be able to maintain the trajectory of the deficit because I do not want to close the economy and we will not close the economy.,” he explained.

As regards the political crisis, PM Citu refused to accept it as such. “This situation we are facing, I would not call it a political crisis, does not affect the deficit or the trajectory of the budget deficit; after all, it is what it is,” he stated.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/01/2021 - 15:14
01 September 2021
RI +
Romania-Insider Monthly Wrap-up for August: The calm before the storm?
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks