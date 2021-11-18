Profile picture for user andreich
Romanian acting PM assures pensions and wages will be paid on time in December

18 November 2021
Romania's acting prime minister, Liberal leader Florin Citu, assured on November 17 that, despite the Executive not operating in full capacity, the pensions and the wages in the public sector will be paid on time in December.

"It is not the case. It will not be like in 2018 when pensions were paid in the first days of January. No. They will be paid on time," he stated, quoted by Bursa.

Head of ruling partner UDMR, Kelemen Hunor, had expressed concerns in regard to the Executive not having the power to pass the budget revision - aimed at unblocking more funds for wages and pensions.

Regarding the pension hike as of January, a hot topic in the negotiations for forming a new ruling coalition, Florin Citu said that "it remains to be seen" if there are enough resources for an increase of over 8%. Social Democrats insist on an 11% pension hike. PM Citu reminded that Romania is under the Excessive Deficit Procedure (and supposed to bring the public deficit under 3% of GDP by 2024).

(Photo: Gov.ro)

