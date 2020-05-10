Romanian budget revenues remain strong in September

Romania's budget revenues increased in September compared to the same month last year, finance minister Florin Citu claims.

September was the second month in a row when the budget revenues were higher, he said.

"We did what seemed to be impossible - increase budget revenue during the biggest crisis in the last hundred years," minister Citu said in a Facebook post, quoted by Adevarul.

He claims that the Government has taken the best measures so far, pushing 6% of GDP in the economy as a support package (the package is estimated at 7% of GDP in another post), and the private sector responded positively.

After October 25, when some RON 14.4 bln (EUR 3 bln) worth of deferred corporate debt to budget becomes due, the Government will come with measures to support the private sector, minister Citu promises. "We leave no one behind!" he stated.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

