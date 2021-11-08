Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/08/2021 - 08:48
Politics

Romanian Social Democrat leader advocates for partnership with Liberals

08 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

"I consider, and I say it with full responsibility, that at this moment that marks a crossroad for Romania, we have no other political solution," said Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu speaking, on Friday, November 5, about the imminent coalition with the Liberals.

He spoke about those who "want to divide this country and rule it" and promised to dedicate himself to the project of this political construction.

"I want to assure you of my good faith and, after yesterday's discussion, of the good faith of [liberal] president Florin Cîţu," he added, quoted by News.ro.

When it comes to more specific details, however, the partnership between Romania's two major parties - reportedly encouraged by President Klaus Iohannis as the sole rule to prevent total loss of control over Executive and Legislative - seems more tricky. The Social Democrats have reportedly drafted a list of policies to be implemented after the formation of a would-be ruling coalition with the Liberals, according to Digi24.ro.

Among the ten main priorities, the Social Democrats insist on hiking the pensions by 11% as of January 2022 (versus 6% envisaged by the acting Liberal Government) and want a calendar for the implementation of all the provisions of Law 127/2019 (the law of the "40% pension hike" on public pension system to be approved within 90 days.

The child allowance should be hiked in line with Law 14/2020 (the law of "doubling child allowance") should be enforced, under another main priority of the Social Democrats.

These two laws, deferred and toned down by the Liberal Government of Ludovic Orban in 2020, prompted negative sentiment from the rating agencies due to their major impact on the public budget.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/08/2021 - 08:48
Politics

Romanian Social Democrat leader advocates for partnership with Liberals

08 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

"I consider, and I say it with full responsibility, that at this moment that marks a crossroad for Romania, we have no other political solution," said Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu speaking, on Friday, November 5, about the imminent coalition with the Liberals.

He spoke about those who "want to divide this country and rule it" and promised to dedicate himself to the project of this political construction.

"I want to assure you of my good faith and, after yesterday's discussion, of the good faith of [liberal] president Florin Cîţu," he added, quoted by News.ro.

When it comes to more specific details, however, the partnership between Romania's two major parties - reportedly encouraged by President Klaus Iohannis as the sole rule to prevent total loss of control over Executive and Legislative - seems more tricky. The Social Democrats have reportedly drafted a list of policies to be implemented after the formation of a would-be ruling coalition with the Liberals, according to Digi24.ro.

Among the ten main priorities, the Social Democrats insist on hiking the pensions by 11% as of January 2022 (versus 6% envisaged by the acting Liberal Government) and want a calendar for the implementation of all the provisions of Law 127/2019 (the law of the "40% pension hike" on public pension system to be approved within 90 days.

The child allowance should be hiked in line with Law 14/2020 (the law of "doubling child allowance") should be enforced, under another main priority of the Social Democrats.

These two laws, deferred and toned down by the Liberal Government of Ludovic Orban in 2020, prompted negative sentiment from the rating agencies due to their major impact on the public budget.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange