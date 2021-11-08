Romanian Social Democrat leader advocates for partnership with Liberals

"I consider, and I say it with full responsibility, that at this moment that marks a crossroad for Romania, we have no other political solution," said Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu speaking, on Friday, November 5, about the imminent coalition with the Liberals.

He spoke about those who "want to divide this country and rule it" and promised to dedicate himself to the project of this political construction.

"I want to assure you of my good faith and, after yesterday's discussion, of the good faith of [liberal] president Florin Cîţu," he added, quoted by News.ro.

When it comes to more specific details, however, the partnership between Romania's two major parties - reportedly encouraged by President Klaus Iohannis as the sole rule to prevent total loss of control over Executive and Legislative - seems more tricky. The Social Democrats have reportedly drafted a list of policies to be implemented after the formation of a would-be ruling coalition with the Liberals, according to Digi24.ro.

Among the ten main priorities, the Social Democrats insist on hiking the pensions by 11% as of January 2022 (versus 6% envisaged by the acting Liberal Government) and want a calendar for the implementation of all the provisions of Law 127/2019 (the law of the "40% pension hike" on public pension system to be approved within 90 days.

The child allowance should be hiked in line with Law 14/2020 (the law of "doubling child allowance") should be enforced, under another main priority of the Social Democrats.

These two laws, deferred and toned down by the Liberal Government of Ludovic Orban in 2020, prompted negative sentiment from the rating agencies due to their major impact on the public budget.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com