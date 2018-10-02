Biggest cinema operator in Slovakia enters Romanian market

Cinemax, the biggest multiplex cinema network in Slovakia, will open its first two units in Romania, the company announced on Monday, October 1.

The multiplexes will be located in the Veranda Mall in Bucharest and in AFI Brasov, and will be opened at the beginning of 2019. The company’s investments in the two units will amount to EUR 4 million.

“These units represent a first step towards developing our brand in Romania, where we will expand our network and will aim to increase our market share,” said Cinemax general manager Michal Drobny.

The group aims to reach 30 screens in Romania in the next two years and already has partnerships signed with several local malls, he added. The two multiplexes in Veranda Mall and Afi Brasov will have a total of 24 screens and over 2,000 seats.

Cinemax is part of Continental Film, a private group of companies established in 1997. The company owns 13 multiplex cinemas with 65 screens in Slovakia.

