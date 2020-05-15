Orthodox churches reopen in Romania, but with safety precautions

The Romanian Patriarchy has released reopening guidelines for the Orthodox churches in the country, as they prepare to reopen for in-person gatherings.

“Considering that the state of emergency […] ends on May 15, 2020, and following the consultation with the Romanian Government, the Romanian Patriarchy sends the following instructions to the places of worship of the Romanian Orthodox Church, regarding the access of Orthodox believers to places of worship, in cemeteries, and their participation in services,” the Patriarchy announced, according to Basilica.ro.

Thus, believers who want to enter the church will have to respect the social distancing rules (to keep a distance of 2 m from others) and wait for their turn to prayer or confession on a single line. Protective masks are mandatory for all participants in services, except for the priests and choir members.

The Romanian Patriarchy also recommends the elderly, people with major health problems, and people from high-risk groups to stay at home during public services. They are advised to go to church before or after the religious services (which will be held outdoors).

Those who tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as people with symptoms of infection or who have come in contact with an infected person, cannot enter the church or attend any service.

Orthodox churches will be open daily. Confessions and reading of prayers for believers inside the church will be scheduled in advance, to avoid crowds. Both the priest and the confessing believer will use a protective mask and will maintain a distance of 2 m.

A maximum of 16 people will be allowed to attend baptisms and weddings, and all of them will have to keep the 2-meter distance in the church. The funeral service will be performed in the church (with a maximum of 16 people) or outdoors, respecting all the sanitary norms.

Believers should also avoid touching the door handle when entering and exiting the church. Where possible, the front door should be different from the exit door. The churches will be ventilated every four hours, and the believers will be required to use the disinfectant dispensers to be installed at entrances.

The Patriarchy also said that believers should avoid touching or kissing holy icons and relics during the pandemic.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 180107361 © Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)