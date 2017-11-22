Designer Christmas trees auctioned at charity event in Bucharest

The Gala of the 2017 Christmas Trees Festival charity event organized by Save the Children Romania will be take place on December 7 at Stejarii Country Club. This is the 17th edition of the event.

The Christmas Trees Festival is an annual fundraising auction of special Christmas trees created exclusively for this occasion by some of the best-known local designers. The event supports the educational projects carried out by Save the Children Romania.

Last year, 27 special Christmas trees were sold during the charity auction. The total funds raised during the event amounted to EUR 520,000, double the amount raised the year before, of EUR 250,000.

So far, at the 16 editions of the Christmas Trees Festival, Save the Children Romania has raised funds worth more than EUR 3.8 million. It used the money to provide assistance to 28,195 children. More than 6,500 children attended Summer Kindergartens, 18,008 children were included in the School after School program, and 3,631 children were supported through the Second Chance Program.

