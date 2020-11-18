Designer Christmas trees auctioned online to raise funds for disadvantaged children in Romania

The Christmas Tree Festival (Festivalul Brazilor de Craciun), a charity event held annually in Romania, will take place online this year. The event aims to raise funds for the school education of disadvantaged children in Romania.

"For the over 275,000 children of compulsory education age (7-17 years) who did not go to school at the beginning of the year, the situation became even more dramatic with the closure of schools, amid the pandemic crisis. The Save the Children Romania organization consolidates the emergency mechanism for education, for these children to be recovered and educationally integrated with the funds obtained at the Christmas Tree Festival, an edition more necessary than ever," Save the Children Romania said in a press release.

So far, in the two decades in which the cause of children's education has been supported through the Christmas Tree Festival, Save the Children Romania managed to bring almost 46,485 children back to school, managing to raise total funds worth over EUR 6.04 million with the help of companies.

Local designers and artists have created the Christmas trees sold at the charity auction, and their creations can be seen and auctioned here. The online auction is scheduled for December 10.

(Photo source: Save the Children Romania)