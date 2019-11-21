Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 11/21/2019 - 11:35
Events
Gold items of Chinese emperors go on display in Bucharest
21 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The exhibition The Gold of Chinese Emperors, presenting royal gold items from the Wanli period of the Ming dynasty, has opened at the National History Museum of Romania (MNIR), in Bucharest.

The exhibition covers 149 items from the Dong Bo Zhai collection, and has opened in a partnership with the Xi’an Qujiang Art Museum and the Chinese Embassy in Romania. It marks 70 years of diplomatic relations between Romania and China.

The items date back to the rule of Emperor Wanli (1573-1620), the fourteenth emperor of the Ming dynasty (1368-1644). They offer a complex picture of gold manufacture and work during that period. Most of them were made in the Yinzuoju imperial workshops and illustrate the technical craftsmanship and aesthetics of the time.

The pieces are either jewelry itmes, such as bracelets, earrings or hair pins, but also vessels used in religious rituals or to serve drinks, flower baskets, and decorative items embellished with animal or plant motifs.

Over the past decade, the items in the exhibition went on display at the Quai Branly Museum and the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, at the Museum of Far Eastern Art in Geneva, or at the National Museum of Slovenia in Ljubljana.

The exhibition will remain open until March 22, 2020. It can be visited from Wednesday to Sunday, between 9:00 and 17:00.

(Photo: MNIR Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 11/21/2019 - 11:35
Events
Gold items of Chinese emperors go on display in Bucharest
21 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The exhibition The Gold of Chinese Emperors, presenting royal gold items from the Wanli period of the Ming dynasty, has opened at the National History Museum of Romania (MNIR), in Bucharest.

The exhibition covers 149 items from the Dong Bo Zhai collection, and has opened in a partnership with the Xi’an Qujiang Art Museum and the Chinese Embassy in Romania. It marks 70 years of diplomatic relations between Romania and China.

The items date back to the rule of Emperor Wanli (1573-1620), the fourteenth emperor of the Ming dynasty (1368-1644). They offer a complex picture of gold manufacture and work during that period. Most of them were made in the Yinzuoju imperial workshops and illustrate the technical craftsmanship and aesthetics of the time.

The pieces are either jewelry itmes, such as bracelets, earrings or hair pins, but also vessels used in religious rituals or to serve drinks, flower baskets, and decorative items embellished with animal or plant motifs.

Over the past decade, the items in the exhibition went on display at the Quai Branly Museum and the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, at the Museum of Far Eastern Art in Geneva, or at the National Museum of Slovenia in Ljubljana.

The exhibition will remain open until March 22, 2020. It can be visited from Wednesday to Sunday, between 9:00 and 17:00.

(Photo: MNIR Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

21 November 2019
Sports
Romanian Simona Halep and Canadian Bianca Andreescu, in the race for WTA player of the year
19 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections: Former PM organizes press conference one hour before president’s debate
21 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Who is Klaus Iohannis, the president who hopes to win another term?
19 November 2019
Justice
Update: Romanian prosecutors arrest former state energy company’s CEO for using false engineer diploma
18 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s president prepares US-style presidential debate but without challenger - Live
18 November 2019
Business
ING Bank Romania switches to flexible/collaborative work concept at new headquarters in Bucharest
17 November 2019
Social
Bear hit by car in central Romania left in agony on the road for almost a full day
15 November 2019
Social
Fake news invades social media before second round of presidential elections in Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40