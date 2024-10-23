Romania’s Chimcomplex works with UK research firm to produce CO2-based polyols

Chimcomplex (BVB: CRC), Romania’s largest chemical group, and UK-based deep tech company Econic Technologies have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the potential production of CO2-based polyols. This collaboration aims to enhance sustainability and improve material performance across various industries while introducing Econic’s sustainable polyol technology to the European market.

Econic Technologies has developed a proprietary catalyst and process that allows manufacturers to replace up to 30% of fossil-based materials in polyols with captured CO2.

This technology is available for licensing, enabling the production of high-performance polyols used in applications such as foams, laminates, coatings, and elastomers. These materials have diverse uses in sectors including furniture, mattresses, automotive, construction, footwear, apparel, and other industrial applications.

This initiative contributes to reducing the carbon footprint of European industries by offering polyols made with captured CO2 instead of fossil fuels, significantly cutting CO2 emissions.

Chimcomplex, a strategic company for the Romanian economy, is the largest chemical manufacturer in Eastern Europe. The company specialises in polyols, chloro alkali, amines, and oxo-alcohols, operating two industrial platforms in Onești and Râmnicu Vâlcea.

With a history spanning 70 years, Chimcomplex continues to develop high-quality products and processes for a more sustainable future.

In 2023, the company reported a turnover of approximately EUR 283 million and is headquartered in Bucharest, Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)