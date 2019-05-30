Children’s Day special: Fun places in Bucharest

Wondering where to spend Children’s Day in Bucharest? Check out our list of places and options, for both indoor and outdoor fun.

Celebrated on June 1, Children’s Day is mainly about spending time with children and making sure they have the time of their lives. And those who are in Bucharest this June 1 can plan a really special day for their children, as the Romanian capital offers a wide variety of options. From museums (even some that are lesser-known but can be quite fun such as the Museum of Records or the Museum of Senses) or the House of Experiments to the large parks or the zoo, there are many options to choose from.

Learn or have fun? Why not both?

Photo source: Shutterstock

Visiting a museum may not be the children’s first choice when it comes to what they’d rather do on Children’s Day but there are several such locations in Bucharest that could change that. Among them the Antipa Museum, the Village Museum, the Museum of Records, and the Museum of Senses.

The Grigore Antipa National Museum of Natural History (better known as the Antipa Museum) is one of the best child-friendly such places in Bucharest. Located near the government building in Victoriei Square, this museum hosts an impressive permanent exhibition that allows visitors to embark on a journey through various natural habitats in Romania and the world. It’s a perfect place for children, as they can learn new and interesting things in a fun way. The museum is open Tuesday to Sunday between 10:00 and 20:00 and the entry ticket costs RON 20 for adults and RON 5 for students. More details can be found here and a virtual tour of the museum is available here.

Not far from Antipa Museum is the "Dimitrie Gusti" National Village Museum (simply known as the Village Museum – Muzeul Satului). This is one of the best open-air ethnographic museums in Romania, offering visitors the chance to discover the traditional Romanian village life. It is also a good place for those planning to spend Children’s Day outdoors, as the museum is located right in one of the biggest parks in Bucharest – King Mihai I Park (formerly known as the Herastrau Park). So, after learning and discovering new things about the traditional rural life in Romania in an entertaining way, children can continue their special day in the park. Tickets cost RON 15 for adults and RON 4 for students. More details are available here.

Another museum in Bucharest to add to the list is the Museum of Romanian Records, the place where both children and their parents can discover the world’s largest collections of corkscrews, pressing irons and trivets. But there are also other impressive collections to see, such as the Romanian philatelic collection. The museum is located on Parfumului street and groups and individual visitors must make a reservation at least 48h prior to their visit. Find out more here.

The Museum of Senses can turn out to be a unique experience for both children and their parents. This place challenges the visitors’ senses, offering them many different experiences designed to test their perception in a fun way. It offers over 40 different exhibits, such as “Head on a platter”, the “Changing faces hedge”, or the “Bed of Nails”. It also has an entertainment area, where visitors of all ages can play and learn with various toys and teasers designed to develop their skills. More information is available here.

But there are other places in Bucharest where kids can have quite a lot of fun while experimenting and learning new things. One of them is the House of Experiments (Casa Experimentelor), a special place meant for play while learning new things about science. There is one important thing to remember: visitors have to book a visit online, and that can be done here. Another fun place in Bucharest, which is mainly dedicated to children interested in astronomy, is the Astronomical Observatory Amiral Vasile Urseanu. This is the place to go for those who want to know more about planets and the stars in an educational yet fun way. More details about the visiting hours are available here.

Outdoor fun

Photo source: Pixabay.com

There are plenty of options for outdoor fun in Bucharest, from the capital’s large public parks to the botanical garden or the zoo. And there is also an animal farm close to the capital city that most children love.

One of the largest and best child-friendly parks in Bucharest is Regele Mihai I Park (formerly known as the Herastrau Park) located in the north part of the city. Parents can rent a pedal boat and enjoy a relaxing ride with their children on the park’s big lake, which covers more than 70 hectares, and afterwards they can all stop for an ice cream or a meal at one of the park’s restaurants and terraces. This park is also one of the best places in Bucharest for roller skating or riding a bike (there are also bike rental centers), mainly because of its size. Visitors can also play volleyball or other sports here (on the grass or in the spaces specially arranged for this kind of activities). The Village Museum and the Antipa Museum are located nearby.

Tineretului Park, which is located not far from Unirii Square in downtown Bucharest, is also a good choice. In addition to the green areas, the park includes many playgrounds and a large navigable lake for leisure boats, and it is also a good place for roller skating or cycling. Moreover, Tineretului Park also has a large amusement park where children can have a lot of fun. Called Oraselul Copiilor (the Children’s Minitown), this place offers small rollercoasters and other fun rides for all ages, as well as a mini-train that takes people around the park.

Another large park (and good option for Children’s Day) in Bucharest is the Alexandru Ioan Cuza Park (also known as Titan park or IOR park). Located in District 3, this park is great for running, roller-skating, or riding a bike but it also hosts many playgrounds for children. There is also an entire island where dog owners can take their pets to play, and this can be a fun option for families with dogs. Moreover, the ParkLake shopping mall is located very close, and the Children’s Day fun can continue there.

Other parks to consider are the Cismigiu Park in downtown Bucharest (close to Universitatii Square), the Kiseleff Park or the Izvor Park.

Another good option for Children’s Day in Bucharest is the Botanical Garden. It is green and full of colorful flowers or other plants in this period, and can be the perfect place for children who like flowers (and not only) as they can learn and discover new things and have fun doing it. The garden is located in one of the most beautiful neighborhoods in Bucharest, close to the Cotroceni Palace, and covers around 18 hectares divided into several sectors. More information can be found here.

When it comes to children who are big fans of animals, their parents should know that the capital also has a Zoo. Home to over 4,200 animals, from large ones such as the mighty lion to smaller ones such as the raccoon or the parrots, the zoo gives children the opportunity to discover new species of animals and admire the ones they already know. The zoo is located in Northern Bucharest. More details are available here.

There is also the Vacaresti Nature Park, which gives visitors another option, combing the green of the parks with the enthusiasm of seeing and discovering new animals usually encountered at the zoo. There are many things children can do here so this is definitely an option to consider for this Children’s Day. Further information about visiting hours or access can be found here.

Another place to add to the list is the Animal Farm (Ferma Animalelor) located in Pantelimon, close to Bucharest. Opened in 2009, this is the first farm-park of domestic animals in Romania designed especially for children. It covers some 40,000 sqm and offers children the opportunity to interact naturally with farm animals and have fun in the play areas. Find more details here.

(Opening photo source: Shutterstock)