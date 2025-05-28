Over 13,000 children to perform in Romania, Moldova and China on June 1 for Cantus Mundi event

More than 13,000 children will celebrate International Children's Day on June 1 by singing in public spaces across Romania, the Republic of Moldova, and China as part of the fourth edition of Ora Copiilor by Cantus Mundi/Children’s Hour by Cantus Mundi.

Organized under the motto “Changing Romania through music,” this large-scale musical event will bring together 11,856 children and young people from 269 choirs and ensembles affiliated with the Cantus Mundi National Program, joined for the first time by 1,600 children from schools and kindergartens for the hearing impaired.

Concerts and performances will take place in parks, town squares, schools, and other public venues in all 41 Romanian counties and Bucharest, as well as in the Moldovan cities of Fălești and Orhei. In Shanghai, the “Happy Kids” Choir from Buzău will represent Romania at the fifth edition of the international festival-competition The Heart of Chorus, singing on June 1 in honor of the event.

The musical repertoire performed by the children is drawn from a collection of songs curated each year by professionals from the Madrigal Choir and the Cantus Mundi Program, and shared with participating ensembles.

For the first time, this year’s event includes sign language interpretation, enabling deaf and hard-of-hearing children to participate. Through a partnership with the CODA Foundation, lyrics were translated into Romanian Sign Language, accessible via QR codes in the official brochure.

In Bucharest, nearly 500 children from 21 choirs will perform at the Ora Copiilor by Cantus Mundi concert starting at 11:00 AM on June 1, in front of the District 1 City Hall on Banu Manta Boulevard.

Maramureș County once again leads the country in participation, with over 1,700 children from 59 choirs performing in Baia Mare and six other towns. Other counties with strong representation include Sibiu (600 children), Suceava (595), Prahova (535), and Satu Mare (485).

All concerts are free and open to the public. Updates about local events will be posted on Cantus Mundi’s website and social media channels.

(Photo source: the organizers)