Art Safari kicks off summer program with edition for children in Bucharest

The popular Bucharest art event Art Safari kicks off its summer 2025 program with a special edition dedicated to children and families, taking place between May 29 and June 1.

The program includes two new exhibitions, as well as LEGO constructions, creative workshops for painting, collage, origami, face painting, and a new dog and cat adoption fair organized in collaboration with ASPA.

The first exhibition, “Dogs vs. Cats” (May 29–June 22), is an "accessible and friendly exhibition that brings together art, emotion, and the deep bond between people and their pets,” according to the press release. It features works by renowned Romanian artists, along with emotionally valuable objects, including a selection of old toys created in partnership with the Toy Museum.

The “Once Upon a Time” (May 29–June 22) exhibition aims to bring about the magical realm of fairy tales. It “combines the magic of visual arts with the creativity of games, bringing together works inspired by castles, princes, princesses, knights, and mythological creatures, alongside LEGO dioramas on the same theme,” organizers say.

Children are also invited to a series of workshops (painting, collage, origami, face painting) inspired by the new exhibitions. All materials are included, and children are guided by visual artists. The workshops take place from May 29 to June 1.

On May 31 and June 1, at 4:00 PM, in the “Dogs vs. Cats” exhibition space, two workshops will be held by Tudor-Tim Ionescu, dedicated to animal lovers.

Ionescu is a certified dog training instructor, master's student in Ethology and Human–Animal Interaction at USAMV Cluj-Napoca, and PhD student conducting research on cruelty toward animals in social media and how to combat it. He represented Romania, along with his dog Butelie, at the FMBB World Championship Italy 2024, where the national team ranked 5th in the world in mondioring, a canine protection sport.

“Just as art teaches us to appreciate the beauty around us, care for animals teaches us to value life itself. We support initiatives that cultivate empathy, education, and responsibility, values that form the foundation of a truly civilized community,” said District 1 mayor George Tuță.

Finally, in partnership with animal protection agency ASPA, Art Safari will also hold a new dog and cat adoption fair on Saturday, May 31.

(Photo source: the organizers)