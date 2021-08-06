Profile picture for user sfodor
People

Charlotte Rampling scheduled to perform at Sibiu International Theater Festival

06 August 2021
The program of this year’s Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS) includes the performance Shakespeare – Bach / Le Main du Temp, starring British actress Charlotte Rampling and cellist Sonia Wieder-Atherton.

The public will get to see the two on August 26, at the Radu Stanca National Theater in Sibiu.

In the France-UK production, Rampling performs sonnets of William Shakespeare, accompanied by Wieder-Atherton playing Bach. 

Tickets for the performance went on sale on August 5.

While in Sibiu, Rampling will also receive a star on the Celebrities Walk of Fame in the city. Other personalities who will receive a star on the Walk of Fame are Denis O'Hare, Jan Lauwers, Israel Galvan, Akram Khan, Helmut Stürmer, and Yoshi Oida.

This year’s edition of FITS takes place between August 20 and August 29, under the headline Building hope together. The organizers of the event introduced this year a pass offering access to online live streams of all the festival’s indoor performances and to recorded online performances. 

The program of the event is available here.

(Photo: Denis Makarenko | Dreamstime.com)

