Watch: Chamois caught on camera in Romania’s Bucegi Mountains

22 December 2022
A herd of adult chamois and their young was caught on camera in Bucegi Natural Park, central Romania. Forest management company Romsilva shared on Facebook the images captured by Vali Bălan.

The chamois are perfectly adapted to steep, rocky areas in the mountains. They have highly developed musculature and hooves adapted for moving effortlessly in rocky areas, inaccessible to other species, where they find food and take refuge from predators. They feed on grasses, herbs, leaves of trees, buds, shoots, and fungi.

The chamois live in herds of up to 30 individuals, but the number changes depending on the season, Romsilva said.

The Bucegi Natural Park, located in the center of the country, is one of the 22 parks managed by Romsilva. It covers over 32,000 hectares, of which almost 21,500 hectares are forests.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo: screenshot from Romsilva's Facebook video)

