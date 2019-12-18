Romania Insider
Business
Business process outsourcing firm CGS sets new center in Constanta
18 December 2019
Computer Generated Solutions (CGS) Romania, the leader of the local business process outsourcing market, announces the expansion with a new center in the city of Constanta, eastern Romania, following a major investment.

The 7th location of the company in Romania will reach about 600 employees within three years and will serve projects in the financial, technical, sales and customer service area.

"The growth of the business over the last year has led to the need to increase the number of employees. Thus, the opening of a new CGS center on the local market came as a natural step, and the choice of the city of Constanta was determined by the high availability on the labor market, considering that we will need about 600 employees in the next three years, but also we need to be close to Bucharest," said Vladimir Sterescu, country manager of CGS Romania.

According to him, Constanta was a city avoided by Computer Generated Solutions, and not only, in the last 10 years because the labor market had a strong seasonal characteristic. Young people, a segment targeted by the company, prefer seasonal jobs, often on the grey market, in Constanta. In recent years, however, the context has changed, and the labor market in Constanta has been regulated and the share of the grey market has diminished. Thus, the prospect of being employed in a company such as CGS Romania, where job stability is ensured, is a growing advantage.

(Photo source: the company)

