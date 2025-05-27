More than 60 CEOs and civil society leaders traded spreadsheets and meetings for power drills and paint brushes as they got involved in constructing homes for vulnerable families at an event organized last week by Habitat for Humanity Romania.

In Moara Nouă, in the commune of Berceni, in Prahova county, the non-profit is building four homes for vulnerable, low-income families. CEO Build, the event gathering decision-makers from a variety of industries, is one of its initiatives highlighting the need for social, affordable housing, alongside accelerated builds of several houses in just five days or rehabilitation work. The beneficiary families are involved in the construction and work side by side with the volunteers. The organization is also building homes in Moinești, in Bacău county, for families who are unable to improve their living conditions.

The need for social housing is a first element the NGO considers when selecting the communities it works in. The second one is the partnership with the municipality. "What Habitat for Humanity does is partner with the municipality to solve an affordable housing and social housing problem that, according to Romanian legislation, should be solved by municipalities. They are obliged to provide social housing, so by partnering with us, it's a mutual agreement to solve the challenge of social housing," Roberto Pătrăşcoiu, the CEO of Habitat for Humanity Romania, explains.

The municipalities provide the land for free and also develop the needed infrastructure, be it roads or water, sewage, electricity, and gas utilities. "We do the building part. We mobilize funds and volunteers, and we also select families. We look at responsible partners, responsible municipalities that have political stability, are invested in what they are doing, and are really passionate about their community," he adds.

More than 10 municipalities are screened every year for potential partnerships in what is a long-term process. "We have a pipeline because everything we start planning this year will actually happen in 2027 or 2028. It takes a long time to do the technical project, the feasibility studies, the infrastructure, obtain the funds, and so on. We look for municipalities to partner with all the time."

The need for social and affordable housing is growing, both locally and globally, Pătrăşcoiu explains. "Ten years ago, it was estimated that 1.4 billion people are in need of housing; now, it's 1.6 billion in need of housing. In Romania we don't have exact figures, but it is estimated that a million people need decent housing. Society is polarized, and the need and the scarcity are growing. What we do observe on the positive side is the social support; volunteering and the culture of charity are growing, people are more inclined to donate, and also corporate partners and institutional partners are taking housing more and more seriously."

The issue of housing extends far beyond the poor and vulnerable, he explains. The reality is understood at an EU level, where the European Commission established a new Task Force for Housing, and has, since last year, a first-ever Commissioner for Housing. Dan Jørgensen, the Commissioner for Energy, took over the role in December 2024.

"It is the first time housing has become a crisis because it is not only affecting the poor and the vulnerable, but it's also affecting the middle class. […] Housing really became a crisis, and because of that, there is more and more interest from the European Commission and at the institutional level."

According to EC data, house prices have risen by more than 20% since 2015 in the bloc, while rents in major cities have risen as much as 48% for a one-bedroom apartment between 2014 and 2023. Affordable, quality housing is becoming harder to find, while 17% of the EU population is living in overcrowded homes. Locally, a recent survey showed that fewer Romanians could afford to buy a home, while interest in homeownership dropped from previous years, driven by rising property prices and stricter lending conditions. Rents in cities like Cluj-Napoca or Bucharest, where residents also have higher incomes, have risen sharply between 2015 and 2023.

Better legislation, better funding, and better systems would help local municipalities offer the social housing they are supposed to, the non-profit CEO says. "I will take them one by one. Legislation, of course; social housing is [e.n. included] even in the housing strategies and in a lot of policies. And the municipalities should offer that. But to do that you need funding. A municipality like this one [e.n Berceni] or a small urban or rural one – they have a budget to build one house every five years; they have small budgets, so they don't have the funding. There is a system where they can take funding from the central government, but it remains unused because it's so complicated to get it that a lot of municipalities just give up. Also, only a part of the construction is eligible, not everything." Adding to these are the bureaucratic housing policies, and log wait times for requests for social housing. "There are so many institutions, they don't collaborate, and the system is not reformed. It was set up in the 90s, and it remains like that. We need the total reform of the housing policies in order for it to really function."

Still, there is European and local funding that municipalities can access, as well as the option of a partnership with Habitat for Humanity. "We are an organization that mobilizes every year millions of euros that we invest in housing so we can do that part in partnership with municipalities."

The project is Berceni is part of Habitat for Humanity's affordable housing program, where the non-profit will build more than 25 homes this year. It also runs a social housing program, renting apartments and offering them to the most vulnerable families for free or at an affordable price.

A third area of activity is disaster response, where it aids in the case of major disasters, as it happened with the floods in Romania in September last year. "In Galaţi, we helped more than 1,000 people to recover after the floods through housing reconstruction. In Romania, we have helped thousands of Ukrainian refugees, and now we are one of the few organizations at the European level helping refugees from Gaza. In Romania, we have more than 400 refugees that were evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Romania and they are helped by Habitat with housing."

Another area is energy efficiency improvements for vulnerable families. "We don't build a house, but we do the energy efficiency retrofitting so that they are warmer during the winter and spend less money on heating their homes."

Overall, the NGO says it will help 2,000 people this year, for which it relies on legislation allowing companies to redirect 20% of their profit tax to NGOs.

The volunteers at the CEO Build event on May 23

Advocating for the need for decent homes is part of Habitat's mission, highlighting housing as also a matter of human dignity, as argued Ramona Chiriac, head of EC representation in Romania, who was among those volunteering at the event.

"We often speak about housing in numbers, square meters, affordability, indexes, statistics. But housing is not just a roof; it is a right, not just a need but a profound form of recognition because to have a place called home means to have an anchor in a changing world, a space where you can breathe, gather yourself, and dream. […] Decent housing is not a luxury; it is a foundation for equity, health, education, and hope," she said.

(Photos: Habitat for Humanity)

simona@romania-insider.com