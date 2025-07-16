Central Romania: Râșnov begins installing electric fences for bears

Local authorities in the mountain town of Râșnov, in Brașov County, have begun installing an electric fence to protect residents from bears that come down from the forest to scavenge for food.

According to Râșnov Town Hall representatives, the measure comes as a result of increasingly frequent 112 emergency calls from citizens reporting the presence of bears near their households.

“Following the increasingly frequent 112 calls regarding the presence of bears in the Râșnov area, the authorities have decided to install electric fences near the homes of Râșnov residents who have the forest in their immediate vicinity,” stated Râșnov town hall spokesperson, Răzvan Iancu.

Around 800 meters of fence have already been installed, and another 5,200 will be installed in other areas near the local forest.

Romania is home to the largest bear population in Europe. Earlier this year, a study that analyzed over 24,000 genetic samples from 25 counties, suggested that there are between 10,419 and 12,770 brown bears in the country.

Due to the large population and the visitors who choose to illegally feed the bears on the side of the road, many bears have become accustomed to searching for food near villages and towns, leading to sometimes deadly encounters.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Primăria Orașului Râșnov on Facebook)