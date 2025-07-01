Celebrating the Summer Solstice with signature Garden Party at JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel. Olea - The place where exquisite dining meets artistic presentation with JW Garden touch

Partner Content

In celebration of the Summer Solstice, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel hosted a signature Garden Party at Olea, as part of a global series of events inspired by the JW Garden and rooted in the spirit of each unique location.

This marked the second garden gathering at Olea, following last year’s celebration of JW Marriott’s 40th anniversary. The 2025 edition brought a refreshed concept — “Alice’s Garden” — a whimsical yet elegant interpretation of the JW Garden philosophy, blending seasonality, sustainability, and sensory delight.

The evening offered a meaningful opportunity to connect — with nature, with one another, and with the timeless values that define our brand. Inspired by founder J. Willard Marriott’s enduring appreciation for the natural world, the event honored our heritage of exceptional hospitality through thoughtful details and immersive experiences.

Every detail of the evening was thoughtfully designed to reflect the essence of the JW Marriott brand — mindfulness, nourishment, and connection. From personalized seed paper menus to sustainable, zero-waste floral décor, the event celebrated nature not just in theme, but in experience.

This year’s concept focused on the beauty of seasonal fruits, herbs, and flowers, many of which were sourced directly from our very own JW Garden at Olea — a serene space where thyme, Romanian mint, basil, and other fresh ingredients thrive. These herbs aren’t just decorative; they’re woven into the guest experience, adding depth to everything from freshly baked breads to signature dishes.

The evening began with an engaging mixology workshop, where guests had the opportunity to craft their own signature cocktails under the guidance of our talented bartender, Armand. Each drink reflected Olea’s distinctive style and was thoughtfully aligned with the theme of the night.

After the workshop, the culinary journey, led by Executive Chef Nicolae Lica, showcased a refined Mediterranean menu featuring highlights like Grilled Romanian Beef Tenderloin, Olea Signature Adana Kebab, Grilled Sea Bream with Olive Salsa and many others, all served with our house Mediterranean chimichurri and Sorrento lemon wedges. To complete the experience, guests enjoyed the refreshing Minty Smash garden cocktail and a special local pairing: Lacerta JW Signature Fetească Neagră red wine.

To celebrate the longest day of the year, our chef shared a heartfelt toast, expressing gratitude and inviting guests to take part in a meaningful gesture: writing a wish on seed paper to be planted — a beautiful symbol of growth, much like the connections nurtured throughout the evening.

Each guest left with a thoughtful gift curated by Olea: a selection of homemade jam and bread, accompanied by olive oil — a simple yet sincere expression of our chef’s care and dedication to every detail.

We were honored by the presence of several well-known public figures, whose warmth and energy elevated the atmosphere — including artist and influencer Xonia, fashion designer Alexandra Calafeteanu, TV presenter and influencer Irina Gologan, Andreea Marinescu of PRO TV, Maria Andrei from Prima TV, and others who brought an inspiring spirit to the table.

At JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, we bring our brand vision to life through heartfelt hospitality and purposeful experiences — inspired by nature, executed with intention, and crafted to leave a lasting impression.

*This is Partner content.