Ceetrus pours EUR 11.5 mln to double Aushopping mall in Romania's Satu Mare

Sports equipment retailer Decathlon and furniture retailer Casa Rusu opened on October 3 new stores in Aushopping strip mall in Satu Mare (north-western Romania), developed by the real estate company Ceetrus (formerly Immochan).

The shopping mall is undergoing massive expansion and will double its lettable area under a EUR 11.5 million investment. Upon the expansion, the shopping mall will boast a lettable area of 25,000 square meters (sqm). The expansion will also add 4,000 sqm of outdoor space dedicated to relaxation and leisure.

The new Decathlon shop has an area of 1,480 sqm, and Casa Rusu has leased over 1,300 sqm.

In addition to Casa Rusu the mall also hosts a Laguna furniture store, which is a local retailer with furniture and upholstery products for residential use, but also for the hospitality industry.

The entertainment area, which includes a 5-screen multiplex cinema operated by Cinema One and a food court area, will be completed by the end of the year.

Immochan, the real estate subsidiary of French retail group Auchan, changed its name to Ceetrus, last year, to mark a change of strategy, which implies the orientation towards the development of projects with mixed functions.

(Photo courtesy of Decathlon)

[email protected]