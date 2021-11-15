Romanian CEC Bank extends EUR 39 mln pre-financing loan for major data centre ClusterPower

Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank announced that it is financing the construction of major data centre ClusterPower - a RON 208 mln (EUR 41 mln) greenfield investment in the southern part of the country - with a pre-financing loan in the amount of RON 175.3 mln (EUR 39 mln).

ClusterPower, a company founded in 2019 by Romanian entrepreneurs Cosmin Georgescu, Vladimir Ester and Carmen Ursa Georgescu, started in July the works at what is planned to be the largest data centre in Romania and aimed to become the first hyper-scale data centre in the region.

The initial investment was announced at RON 172 mln (EUR 35 mln), of which RON 82 mln is provided by a state grant extended last year by the ministry of finance.

In mid-October, ClusterPower announced the start of work on the new technology campus, which will cover an area of over 25,000 square meters.

