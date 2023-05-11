Events

Nicolae Ceausescu’s flat cap, other historical items up for auction in Romania

11 May 2023

More than 30 historical items that belonged to the Ceausescu couple will be auctioned next week, on May 19, in an Artmark event dedicated to the last century of Romania's history. Among them, a flat cap of Romania's former authoritarian leader Nicolae Ceausescu and a PhD thesis of his wife, Elena Ceausescu.

A cotton men's cap that belonged to Nicolae Ceausescu, a historical piece that appears in vintage photos, will go on sale for the starting price of EUR 600. Meanwhile, Elena Ceausescu's doctoral thesis in chemistry, which earned her the title of doctor, has a starting fee of EUR 300.

Photos of the late dictator and other goods that belonged to the Ceausescu couple, along with 300 other historical objects that recreate Romania's history from the monarchy to communism, will also be on sale at the auction. They can be seen at the Cesianu-Racovita Palace in Bucharest until May 19.

The auction will take place in the Timed Online Auction format, which means it will be automatically managed by the algorithm of the Artmark Live 2.0 platform, without an auctioneer present.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Artmark)

1

