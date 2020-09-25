Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 08:21
Business
Romanian power company CE Oltenia to refurbish its coal-fired units for EUR 300 mln
25 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

State-owned group CE Oltenia (CEO), the largest coal-fired electricity producer in Romania, will not abandon all of its coal-fired power plants in its restructuring and decarbonization plan, which includes the conversion of part of the installed capacity from coal to gas.

The company will invest about EUR 300 million in the coal-fired units from its own sources, according to a statement by the company's general manager, Daniel Burlan, Economica.net reported.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The decarbonization plan aims to reduce the CO2 emissions related to CEO's electricity production from 0.82 tonnes per MW per hour, as at present, to 0.74 tonnes in 2025 and 0.51 tonnes in 2026.

The targets will be achieved through the diversification of the resources used. Thus, CEO will build eight photovoltaic parks with an installed capacity of 735 MW and will convert some coal groups into gas groups.

The program includes investments worth EUR 1.4 billion. CEO will cover half of this amount, and the other half will come from the so-called "modernization funds" - money distributed to specific green projects by the European Commission from the revenues generated by the sale of CO2 emission certificates.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Complexul Energetic Oltenia)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 08:21
Business
Romanian power company CE Oltenia to refurbish its coal-fired units for EUR 300 mln
25 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

State-owned group CE Oltenia (CEO), the largest coal-fired electricity producer in Romania, will not abandon all of its coal-fired power plants in its restructuring and decarbonization plan, which includes the conversion of part of the installed capacity from coal to gas.

The company will invest about EUR 300 million in the coal-fired units from its own sources, according to a statement by the company's general manager, Daniel Burlan, Economica.net reported.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The decarbonization plan aims to reduce the CO2 emissions related to CEO's electricity production from 0.82 tonnes per MW per hour, as at present, to 0.74 tonnes in 2025 and 0.51 tonnes in 2026.

The targets will be achieved through the diversification of the resources used. Thus, CEO will build eight photovoltaic parks with an installed capacity of 735 MW and will convert some coal groups into gas groups.

The program includes investments worth EUR 1.4 billion. CEO will cover half of this amount, and the other half will come from the so-called "modernization funds" - money distributed to specific green projects by the European Commission from the revenues generated by the sale of CO2 emission certificates.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Complexul Energetic Oltenia)

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

24 September 2020
Business
Made in Romania: Ford launches first Performance SUV in Europe, built in Craiova - video & photo gallery
23 September 2020
Politics
Comment: What's the stake of the local elections in Romania?
23 September 2020
Travel
Romania travel: Highlights of Banat region
22 September 2020
Politics
Romania’s Parliament ignores all warnings and votes 40% increase in pensions amid battle for votes
22 September 2020
Business
Romania, Europe’s granary? Not according to the statistics
21 September 2020
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep wins WTA title in Rome
21 September 2020
Business
Romania becomes emerging market – Fin. min: We are one click away from billions looking to be invested
18 September 2020
Business
A historic moment: Romania officially enters the emerging markets league on Monday