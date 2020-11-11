Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 08:05
Business

Romanian coal and power group CE Oltenia needs EUR 2 bln grants for restructuring

11 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The restructuring plan drafted by Romanian coal and power group CE Oltenia envisages EUR 1.33 billion grants from the national budget and EUR 771 million grants from European Union funds under the Modernization Fund - mechanism 10d of the European EU-ETS directive, according to economy and energy minister Virgil Popescu.

Out of the EUR 1.33 bln expected from the state, EUR 252 mln was already extended as a rescue aid for the company to pay for the CO2 certificates related to last year's electricity production. The company needs over EUR 1 bln more from the state budget to finance the purchase of CO2 certificates during the restructuring period.

The company expects to see 4,000 of its 12,500 employees retiring over the coming four years, according to Economica.net.

The restructuring plan envisages the development of gas-fired power plants and PV parks.

Upon completing the restructuring strategy, the company expects to register a positive annual cash flow from 2026.

Starting with 2026, the company will ensure its long-term economic viability, with an adequate remuneration of the capital used, in line with the industry, according to the restructuring plan.

The group plans to develop new production units with a cumulative installed capacity of about 2,000 MW. It will develop eight PV parks in Turceni, Rovinari, and Isalnita, with a total installed capacity of about 700 MW. It will also rehabilitate or refurbish and modernize the micro-hydro power plant in Turceni with an installed capacity of 10 MW. It will also develop new natural gas capacities with a total installed capacity of about 1,300 MW in Turceni and Isalnita.

CE Oltenia is an essential component of Romania's energy system as it produces over 20% of the country's electricity. In peak periods when the power generated by renewable energy sources (hydro, wind) drops, CE Oltenia covers 30% of the local production.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Complexul Energetic Oltenia)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 08:21
25 September 2020
Business
Romanian power company CE Oltenia to refurbish its coal-fired units for EUR 300 mln
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 08:05
Business

Romanian coal and power group CE Oltenia needs EUR 2 bln grants for restructuring

11 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The restructuring plan drafted by Romanian coal and power group CE Oltenia envisages EUR 1.33 billion grants from the national budget and EUR 771 million grants from European Union funds under the Modernization Fund - mechanism 10d of the European EU-ETS directive, according to economy and energy minister Virgil Popescu.

Out of the EUR 1.33 bln expected from the state, EUR 252 mln was already extended as a rescue aid for the company to pay for the CO2 certificates related to last year's electricity production. The company needs over EUR 1 bln more from the state budget to finance the purchase of CO2 certificates during the restructuring period.

The company expects to see 4,000 of its 12,500 employees retiring over the coming four years, according to Economica.net.

The restructuring plan envisages the development of gas-fired power plants and PV parks.

Upon completing the restructuring strategy, the company expects to register a positive annual cash flow from 2026.

Starting with 2026, the company will ensure its long-term economic viability, with an adequate remuneration of the capital used, in line with the industry, according to the restructuring plan.

The group plans to develop new production units with a cumulative installed capacity of about 2,000 MW. It will develop eight PV parks in Turceni, Rovinari, and Isalnita, with a total installed capacity of about 700 MW. It will also rehabilitate or refurbish and modernize the micro-hydro power plant in Turceni with an installed capacity of 10 MW. It will also develop new natural gas capacities with a total installed capacity of about 1,300 MW in Turceni and Isalnita.

CE Oltenia is an essential component of Romania's energy system as it produces over 20% of the country's electricity. In peak periods when the power generated by renewable energy sources (hydro, wind) drops, CE Oltenia covers 30% of the local production.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Complexul Energetic Oltenia)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 08:21
25 September 2020
Business
Romanian power company CE Oltenia to refurbish its coal-fired units for EUR 300 mln
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains
10 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad - Stefan Kranzdorf (Israel): If it weren't for corona, I would spend a month crisscrossing the country
09 November 2020
Politics
U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's visits to Romania and what was on their agenda
09 November 2020
Politics
Romania's Orthodox Church publishes "pastoral recommendations for a responsible and fair vote"
09 November 2020
Business
Orange takes over Deutsche Telekom’s fixed operations in Romania
05 November 2020
Social
Update: Romania enforces soft lockdown measures as of Monday
03 November 2020
Politics
London-based entrepreneur aims to become the Diaspora’s voice in Romanian Parliament