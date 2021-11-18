Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/18/2021 - 08:08
Business

Coal and power group CE Oltenia expects EC to clear its recovery plan in January

18 November 2021
The European Commission could approve the restructuring plan of the col and power complex Oltenia (CE Oltenia) in January 2022, after the company proves that there are investors interested in its development projects, announced on Wednesday, November 17, the president of CE Oltenia directorate, Daniel Burlan.

The plan, currently under discussion with the European Commission's DG Competition, aims to build new, less polluting energy capacities of approximately 735 MW of PV parks and 1,325 MW of gas-fired units.

At the last evaluation, the representatives of the EC appreciated the progress made by Romania and showed that a favourable decision "is a matter of time.

"We still have to prove that the restructuring plan also means attracting investors to implement new projects," Burlan specified during the Focus Energetic conference, quoted by Economica.net.

He showed that there are 17 companies that bought the specifications to participate together with CE Oltenia in the eight PV and two natural gas projects.

(Photo: Greenpeace Romania)

