Coal and power group CE Oltenia expects EC to clear its recovery plan in January

The European Commission could approve the restructuring plan of the col and power complex Oltenia (CE Oltenia) in January 2022, after the company proves that there are investors interested in its development projects, announced on Wednesday, November 17, the president of CE Oltenia directorate, Daniel Burlan.

The plan, currently under discussion with the European Commission's DG Competition, aims to build new, less polluting energy capacities of approximately 735 MW of PV parks and 1,325 MW of gas-fired units.

At the last evaluation, the representatives of the EC appreciated the progress made by Romania and showed that a favourable decision "is a matter of time.

"We still have to prove that the restructuring plan also means attracting investors to implement new projects," Burlan specified during the Focus Energetic conference, quoted by Economica.net.

He showed that there are 17 companies that bought the specifications to participate together with CE Oltenia in the eight PV and two natural gas projects.

(Photo: Greenpeace Romania)

andrei@romania-insider.com