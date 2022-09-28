Business

Romania's CE Oltenia seeks to build 295MW cogeneration plant with Resilience Facility money

28 September 2022
Romanian coal and power complex CE Oltenia has filed a financing request, under the Recovery and Resilience national program (PNRR), for building a natural gas-fired combined heat and power plant with a total capacity of 295MW.

The investment is estimated at some RON 1.6 bln (EUR 320 mln), and CE Oltenia expects RON 1.26 bln as grants under PNRR, Economica.net reported.

The company argues that the project "makes a significant contribution to achieving the objectives of the Integrated National Plan in the field of Energy and Climate Change (PNIESC) 2021-2030 regarding energy and climate."

CE Oltenia is the only significant coal-fired electricity producer in Romania, with an installed capacity of about 3,000 MW in four thermal power plants, Rovinari, Turceni, Ișalnița and Craiova 2, fed with lignite extracted in Oltenia region. The Craiova 2 plant, which also provides thermal energy for the city, will be outsourced.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Complexul Energetic Oltenia)

1

