Electro-IT, home decor retailers in Romania need more logistics space

Electro-IT and home decor online retailers currently use approximately 370,000 sqm of storage space and this volume could increase by at least 50% in the next two years, due to the development of online commerce, reveals a research report launched by real estate consultancy firm CBRE.

The retailers with an already established online presence have weathered the lockdown period better compared to brick-and-mortar stores (closed down as an effect of military ordinances), CBRE specialists have found.

Online retail has grown significantly in the last six years, reaching EUR 4.3 billion at the end of last year, four times more than in 2014, and almost 20% up year-on-year. The situation imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic has further contributed to the development of online commerce after the closing of non-essential stores, according to the CBRE report.

Electro-IT retailers currently take up an area of 330,000 sqm of logistics space, most of their warehouses being located near Bucharest, in industrial premises owned by international developers such as P3 and CTP. In the next 18-24 months, the logistics area leased by electro-IT retailers could increase by at least 50%, according to Andrei Jerca, Head of Industrial Services, CBRE Romania.

Meanwhile, home decor retailers occupied about 40,000 sqm of warehouse space around Bucharest at the end of 2019 as they have only recently started to expand their online operations. Many of them also have physical stores in Bucharest.

