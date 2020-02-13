Romania’s industrial and logistics market can almost double in the next years

The stock of modern industrial and logistics spaces in Romania has increased by 50% over the last three years, to 4.6 million square meters, but there is still room for growth compared to other countries in the region.

The segment could thus reach 8 million sqm in the following years, according to estimates by real estate consultancy firm Colliers International.

In the Czech Republic, modern industrial and logistics areas total about 9 million sqm, and in Poland they reach 19 million sqm, almost four times more than in Romania.

“We see a lot of potential for expansion for the industrial and logistic real estate submarket, especially if major infrastructure works are to be delivered in the coming years, with automotive and retail being the most active drivers of demand. New and more restrictive EU rules regarding transportation are also likely to change the industrial and logistics landscape in Romania over the next years, increasing the need for regional storage hubs,” says Laurentiu Duica, Partner & Head of Industrial Agency at Colliers International.

Last year, new logistics and industrial projects with an area of over 400,000 sqm were delivered to Romania, representing 9% of the existing industrial and logistic stock.

Over 62% of the delivered area (about 284,000 sqm) was in Bucharest. At least half million sqm will be delivered in 2020, Colliers estimates.

