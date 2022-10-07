French Catinvest to pour EUR 60 mln into its mixed-use project Electroputere in Craiova

French group Catinvest, which entered Romania in 2003, confirmed plans for EUR 60 mln worth of investments in the next 2-3 years at Electroputere Parc in Craiova (southern Romania), which has emerged as the largest innovation and technology hub in Oltenia region in terms of occupied area and demand from IT companies.

After signing contracts with tenants in the IT industry, such as Hella, Ubisoft, Operative and Endava, the French group announced that works have already kicked off at a new mixed-use building of 17,000 sqm of offices. It said it's increasing the capacity in line with the robust demand.

Endava is the latest to arrive in the Electroputere Parc complex, where the occupancy rate of building A exceeds 95%.

Furthermore, Catinvest's development plans include retail spaces, offices and other services, such as co-working or aparthotel-type spaces, with a total investment budget of almost 60 million euros in the next 2-3 years.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)