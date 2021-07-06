Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 06/07/2021 - 14:40
Culture

London Book Fair International Excellence Awards 2021: Cărturești Verona named Bookstore of the Year

07 June 2021
Cărturești Verona, the Bucharest-based bookstore part of the Cărturești chain, has received the Bookstore of the Year award at this year’s London Book Fair International Excellence Awards.

The judges praised Cărturești for its “online offering and activities, and the grant program subsidized from their sales to support local writers, demonstrated their sense of responsibility for the community. All of this in a stunning building imaginatively converted into a bookshop that we all wanted to visit as soon as we can.”

This was the second nomination for Cărturești, after Cărturești Carusel, located in Bucharest's Old Town, was shortlisted for the title in 2018.

Cărturești Verona opened in 2003, at 13 Arthur Verona St. In time, new areas were added to the bookstore venue, including the Children’s Attic or the summer garden. The bookstore currently covers more than 1,200 sqm and gathers a selection of books, design items, teas and china, gadgets, and more.

“Few people know that Cărturești Verona is hosted in two of Bucharest’s historic houses. Five years after the bookstore on 13 Arthur Verona St. opened, we managed to save the adjoining house from demolition (the former HQ of the Ion Creangă Theater) and link it to the bookstore, thus reintroducing it to the public circuit,” Nicoleta Iordan, co-founder of Cărturești, explained.

The full list of this year’s International Excellence winners is available here.

(Photo: Britchi Mirela/ Wikipedia)

simona@romania-insider.com

