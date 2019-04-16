Romanian writer Mircea Cărtărescu’s latest novel to be released in Swedish translation

The Swedish translation of Solenoid, the 2015 novel written by Romanian Mircea Cărtărescu, will be launched at an event set for May 28, at the Economic Sciences Academy in Stockholm.

The novel is published by Albert Bonnier publishing house, which also released other Swedish-language translations of Cărtărescu’s works: The Levant, Travesti (The Disguise), The Journal 1994 – 2003, the Blinding trilogy, and Nostalgia.

Born in 1956, Cărtărescu is a poet, novelist, essayist and literary critic. He is also a professor at the Faculty of Letters of the University of Bucharest. His books have been widely translated. The full, three-part Blinding trilogy can be read in English, Dutch, German, French, Bulgarian, Swedish and Norwegian. One or two parts of the work have also been translated in Italian, Turkish, Hungarian, Macedonian or Spanish.

Cărtărescu also won numerous awards, among them the Thomas Mann award, the Formentor de las Letras award, the Haus der Kulturen der Welt award for literature, and the Austria State Prize for European Literature.

(Photo: Turbojet/Wikipedia)

