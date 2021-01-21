Profile picture for user andreich
Real Estate

Carrefour consolidates warehouse base in Romania to support expansion

21 January 2021
French retailer Carrefour, active on the Romanian market since 2001, has renewed its contract for the 85,000 sqm warehouses operated in P3 Bucharest A1 logistic park (pictured) near Bucharest for another three years and doubled the warehouse space held in the western part of Romania at Deva to 40,000 sqm, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Carrefour has been a tenant of the P3 Bucharest A1 industrial park since 2007, where it has gradually expanded.

To expand the capacity operated at Deva, the French retailer had to lease another space.

The 40,000 sqm are located in a new logistics park developed by WDP Romania and built according to Carrefour specifications.

Carrefour will lease the 20,000 sqm already held in a logistic park owned by CTP in Deva to a third party.

Carrefour continued to expand in 2020, opening 25 stores and reaching a network of over 360 physical stores. It also has an online store, carrefour.ro, and a fast delivery platform, Bringo, which operates in 38 localities.

Carrefour was one of the top three retailers in Romania by turnover in 2019, alongside German networks Kaufland and Lidl.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

