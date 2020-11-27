Cargus courier opens new warehouse near Bucharest after EUR 7.4 mln investment

Urgent Cargus, the second-largest courier company in Romania after Fan Courier, inaugurated a second warehouse near Bucharest, in Dragomiresti-Deal, following an investment of EUR 7.4 million.

The project generated over 250 jobs and will double the company's sorting capacity in Bucharest.

"The steady growth of the market in recent years, but also the new developments, which have generated a huge leap in the e-commerce market, are the main reasons behind the decision to invest in building a new warehouse," said Jaroslaw Sliwa, CEO Cargus.

The company recently announced significant investments in a new sorting center in Timisoara and has launched an employment campaign for 1,000 couriers and sorters to join its team of 5,000 employees and partners.

Cargus is owned by the investment fund Mid Europa Partners, which bought the courier company from the Abris Capital Partners fund in 2018 in a transaction estimated at EUR 120-130 mln.

(Photo source: the company)