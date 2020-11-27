Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 08:22
Business

Cargus courier opens new warehouse near Bucharest after EUR 7.4 mln investment

27 November 2020
Urgent Cargus, the second-largest courier company in Romania after Fan Courier, inaugurated a second warehouse near Bucharest, in Dragomiresti-Deal, following an investment of EUR 7.4 million.

The project generated over 250 jobs and will double the company's sorting capacity in Bucharest.

"The steady growth of the market in recent years, but also the new developments, which have generated a huge leap in the e-commerce market, are the main reasons behind the decision to invest in building a new warehouse," said Jaroslaw Sliwa, CEO Cargus.

The company recently announced significant investments in a new sorting center in Timisoara and has launched an employment campaign for 1,000 couriers and sorters to join its team of 5,000 employees and partners.

Cargus is owned by the investment fund Mid Europa Partners, which bought the courier company from the Abris Capital Partners fund in 2018 in a transaction estimated at EUR 120-130 mln.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
