Carrefour Romania under scrutiny after sanitary issues spotted

Officials of Romania’s state consumer protection body ANPC met on October 30 with the local management of French retailer Carrefour, including CEO Jean Richard de Latour, to discuss the results of the control ANPC carried out recently in several Carrefour stores, Economica.net reported.

Following an extended inspection that covered 14 of the group’s stores, ANPC has proposed the temporary closure of two Carrefour supermarkets for six months and applied fines in amount of RON 301,000 (EUR 63,000) for sanitary problems found.

The authority announced that a thorough process of verification across the whole Carrefour network will follow and additional “filters” to monitor the quality of products and services offered by the chain will be set in place.

(Photo: c_vadreams/ Dreamstime.com)

