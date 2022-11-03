Business

Carrefour Romania’s sales rise 8.8% in Q3, second-highest growth at European level

03 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

French retailer Carrefour saw its sales rise 8.8% like-for-like (LFL) in Romania in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, in a context marked by high inflation. According to the company, this was the group’s second-highest growth at the European level.

Carrefour Romania ended the third quarter with 379 stores in all formats in Romania, namely hypermarket, market and express, and the online options available through its own platform and app and partners Bringo and Glovo. It continued its expansion, focusing on proximity stores Express and Market and discounter Supeco.

“In the third quarter of this year, we continued to face inflation that reached historic levels in Romania, which affected both our business model as a retailer and the purchasing power of our customers,” said Régis Moratin, CFO of Carrefour Romania.

At the group level, Carrefour’s sales went up 19% (11.3% like-for-like) in the third quarter. In Europe, sales increased by 8.6% in comparable terms compared to Q3 2021.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Carrefour Romania)

Read next
Normal
Business

Carrefour Romania’s sales rise 8.8% in Q3, second-highest growth at European level

03 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

French retailer Carrefour saw its sales rise 8.8% like-for-like (LFL) in Romania in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, in a context marked by high inflation. According to the company, this was the group’s second-highest growth at the European level.

Carrefour Romania ended the third quarter with 379 stores in all formats in Romania, namely hypermarket, market and express, and the online options available through its own platform and app and partners Bringo and Glovo. It continued its expansion, focusing on proximity stores Express and Market and discounter Supeco.

“In the third quarter of this year, we continued to face inflation that reached historic levels in Romania, which affected both our business model as a retailer and the purchasing power of our customers,” said Régis Moratin, CFO of Carrefour Romania.

At the group level, Carrefour’s sales went up 19% (11.3% like-for-like) in the third quarter. In Europe, sales increased by 8.6% in comparable terms compared to Q3 2021.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Carrefour Romania)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 November 2022
Business
Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit
03 November 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Oradea’s must-see Art Nouveau buildings
26 October 2022
RI +
How to heal covert scars for half of your life: Top Romanian model about his secret to success
21 October 2022
Eco
WWF opens rural eco-hub in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains
20 October 2022
Tech
Google opens new office in downtown Bucharest
18 October 2022
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen
14 October 2022
Social
Romanian scientist at Stanford leads research on human brain cells being transplanted into rats
12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania