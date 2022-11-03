Carrefour Romania’s sales rise 8.8% in Q3, second-highest growth at European level

French retailer Carrefour saw its sales rise 8.8% like-for-like (LFL) in Romania in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, in a context marked by high inflation. According to the company, this was the group’s second-highest growth at the European level.

Carrefour Romania ended the third quarter with 379 stores in all formats in Romania, namely hypermarket, market and express, and the online options available through its own platform and app and partners Bringo and Glovo. It continued its expansion, focusing on proximity stores Express and Market and discounter Supeco.

“In the third quarter of this year, we continued to face inflation that reached historic levels in Romania, which affected both our business model as a retailer and the purchasing power of our customers,” said Régis Moratin, CFO of Carrefour Romania.

At the group level, Carrefour’s sales went up 19% (11.3% like-for-like) in the third quarter. In Europe, sales increased by 8.6% in comparable terms compared to Q3 2021.

(Photo source: Carrefour Romania)