30 °C
Bucharest
Jul 06, 18:05

Carrefour brings new expat to manage operations in Romania

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

French executive Jean-Baptiste Dernoncourt will leave the helm of retailer Carrefour Romania after five years during which he almost doubled its business, to EUR 2 billion.

The French group will name another French executive in his place, Jean Richard de Latour, 36, who has been working in the group since 2013, according to sources quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Carrefour almost doubled the number of stores it has in Romania during Dernoncourt’s mandate, from 154 to over 300, through new openings and the takeover of the Billa supermarket chain. The business growth was also supported by the growth in domestic consumption.

Jean Richard de Latur is the sixth CEO of Carrefour Romania. All CEOs were expats, most of them French.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now