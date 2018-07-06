Carrefour brings new expat to manage operations in Romania

French executive Jean-Baptiste Dernoncourt will leave the helm of retailer Carrefour Romania after five years during which he almost doubled its business, to EUR 2 billion.

The French group will name another French executive in his place, Jean Richard de Latour, 36, who has been working in the group since 2013, according to sources quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Carrefour almost doubled the number of stores it has in Romania during Dernoncourt’s mandate, from 154 to over 300, through new openings and the takeover of the Billa supermarket chain. The business growth was also supported by the growth in domestic consumption.

Jean Richard de Latur is the sixth CEO of Carrefour Romania. All CEOs were expats, most of them French.

[email protected]