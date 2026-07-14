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Carrefour, Bonapp expand food waste reduction partnership to four more Romanian cities

14 July 2026

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Carrefour Romania and food waste reduction platform Bonapp have expanded their partnership to four additional Romanian cities after rescuing more than 5 tonnes of food during the project's initial phase in Bucharest. The program is now available in Iași, Cluj-Napoca, Brașov, and Oradea.

Under the initiative, customers can purchase discounted "Surprise Bags" through the Bonapp app, containing between two and five food products approaching their expiration date. The bags are sold at discounts of up to two-thirds off the regular shelf price and can be collected from Carrefour stores.

With the expansion, 20 Carrefour stores across the four cities have joined the platform, covering the retailer's Hypermarket, Market, Super, and Express formats. 

Customers can choose from several categories of Surprise Bags, including butchery products, barbecue items, ready-to-eat meals, snacks, party products, and refrigerated foods, depending on the store's size and available stock.

According to the two companies, since the partnership launched, Carrefour customers have purchased more than 2,500 Surprise Bags, preventing more than 5,100 kilograms of food from being wasted. They estimate the initiative has also avoided approximately 12.9 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Bonapp operates a mobile platform that connects consumers with supermarkets, restaurants, bakeries, and cafés selling surplus food at discounted prices. The company currently operates in Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia. 

Carrefour Romania is now part of Pavăl Holding, the investment vehicle of the Pavăl family, among Romania’s leading entrepreneurs and the owners of Dedeman.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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Business

Carrefour, Bonapp expand food waste reduction partnership to four more Romanian cities

14 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Carrefour Romania and food waste reduction platform Bonapp have expanded their partnership to four additional Romanian cities after rescuing more than 5 tonnes of food during the project's initial phase in Bucharest. The program is now available in Iași, Cluj-Napoca, Brașov, and Oradea.

Under the initiative, customers can purchase discounted "Surprise Bags" through the Bonapp app, containing between two and five food products approaching their expiration date. The bags are sold at discounts of up to two-thirds off the regular shelf price and can be collected from Carrefour stores.

With the expansion, 20 Carrefour stores across the four cities have joined the platform, covering the retailer's Hypermarket, Market, Super, and Express formats. 

Customers can choose from several categories of Surprise Bags, including butchery products, barbecue items, ready-to-eat meals, snacks, party products, and refrigerated foods, depending on the store's size and available stock.

According to the two companies, since the partnership launched, Carrefour customers have purchased more than 2,500 Surprise Bags, preventing more than 5,100 kilograms of food from being wasted. They estimate the initiative has also avoided approximately 12.9 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Bonapp operates a mobile platform that connects consumers with supermarkets, restaurants, bakeries, and cafés selling surplus food at discounted prices. The company currently operates in Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia. 

Carrefour Romania is now part of Pavăl Holding, the investment vehicle of the Pavăl family, among Romania’s leading entrepreneurs and the owners of Dedeman.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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