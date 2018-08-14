Mountain bike race brings cyclists from 25 countries to Romania

Cyclists from 25 countries, including mountain bike stars, European and national champions, international cycling legends and passionate riders, will join the second edition of Carpathian MTB Epic, a mountain bike race taking place on August 16-19 at Cheile Gradistei – Fundata, in Brasov county.

Some of the international champions who will compete in the race are Janka Keseg Števková (Slovakia), the winner of the first edition of Carpathian MTB Epic, Márton Blazsó (Hungary), who won the third place last year at 4-day EPIC during this contest, Hans Comyn, as an Event Ambassador (Belgium), Gustav Larsson (Sweden), who was awarded two Silver medals at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and at the World Championships in 2009, Lejla Tanović and Ivan Širić (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Peeter Pruus (Estonia), Katazina Sosna (Lithuania), and Riccardo Chiarini (Italy).

The program of the Carpathian MTB Epic 2018 includes two types of competitions, namely the 4-day EPIC, which includes a Prologue and 3 daily stages, and the 1-day Challenge, which is scheduled for August 19.

More details are available here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]