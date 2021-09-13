Investing platform SeedBlink appoints Carmen Sebe as CEO

SeedBlink, the Bucharest-based investment platform specializing in sourcing, vetting, funding and scaling European tech startups, has appointed Carmen Sebe as CEO. She joined the platform as a partner in January 2020.

Andrei Dudoiu, co-founder and former CEO of the company, becomes managing partner and chairman of the board of directors, while Ionuț Patrahau is also managing partner and responsible for corporate development. Radu Georgescu will continue as chairman of the advisory board.

SeedBlink has also hired two senior executives for the positions of CFO and CTO.

Dorina Tudor, a manager with 25 years of experience in finance, is the platform's Chief Financial Officer, a position she has held since September 7. Previously, she held similar positions at Dr. Leahu Clinics, Gecad Group and Avangate.

Geoge Simion, a specialist with 17 years of IT experience, became SeedBlink's Chief Technology Officer in August. Previously, he held various management positions, including Software Engineering Director at Verifone, 2CheckOut and Coinzone.

Both George Simion and Dorina Tudor will report to Carmen Sebe.

These hires follow SeedBlink's EUR 3 million Series A funding round led by Catalyst II Romania, with the additional participation of institutional investors and SeedBlink's campaign on its platform.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider.com