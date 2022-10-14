Business

Carlyle reportedly seeks partner for its offshore operations in Romania

14 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG), the oil and gas operator that began gas production at its Midia perimeter in Romania's offshore, initiated a process of strategic evaluation of the project to "prepare the company for a new stage of growth," Ziarul Financiar reported quoting sources familiar with the process.

This can mean either finding a buyer or attracting a new investor to the project, the sources explain.

BSOG is controlled by the investment fund Carlyle. It operates the Romanian offshore perimeter through Midia Gas project Development (MGD). BSOG decided to start gas production in Romania in a complex situation: the gas price is at a historical level, but the war began close to Romania's border and the production site.

In 2015, Carlyle paid USD 42.5 mln to get the concession perimeter, and it invested USD 400 mln before beginning production. The perimeter's reserves are estimated at 10 bln cubic meters worth over USD 12 bln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Carlyle reportedly seeks partner for its offshore operations in Romania

14 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG), the oil and gas operator that began gas production at its Midia perimeter in Romania's offshore, initiated a process of strategic evaluation of the project to "prepare the company for a new stage of growth," Ziarul Financiar reported quoting sources familiar with the process.

This can mean either finding a buyer or attracting a new investor to the project, the sources explain.

BSOG is controlled by the investment fund Carlyle. It operates the Romanian offshore perimeter through Midia Gas project Development (MGD). BSOG decided to start gas production in Romania in a complex situation: the gas price is at a historical level, but the war began close to Romania's border and the production site.

In 2015, Carlyle paid USD 42.5 mln to get the concession perimeter, and it invested USD 400 mln before beginning production. The perimeter's reserves are estimated at 10 bln cubic meters worth over USD 12 bln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania
12 October 2022
Social
Romanian woman testifies in the Council of Europe about the traumas she experienced in a Communist orphanage
06 October 2022
Politics
EP debates usher hopes of Romania being welcomed into Schengen
05 October 2022
Tech
Bucharest listed among the 25 best cities for digital nomads
05 October 2022
Music
Legendary band Depeche Mode will return to Bucharest next summer
28 September 2022
RI +
On the tennis court with Patrick Ciorcilă, the man behind Transylvania Open: "Quick reactions and backup plans are essential in any business"
20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania