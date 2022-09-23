Business

BSOG ponders offshore wind farms after launching production at its Black Sea field

23 September 2022
American company Black Sea Oil and Gas (BSOG), owned by investment fund Carlyle Group, announced its interest in developing offshore wind farms in the Black Sea - where it has already launched production at its Midia natural gas field, according to Bloomberg, Profit.ro reported.

However, the company's CEO Mark Beacom stressed that Romania does not yet have legislation regulating this type of investment.

In July, the Romanian Government was working on inking procedures for giving in concession perimeters for such projects.

The Romanian state would give in concession perimeters in the Black Sea, through a competitive dialogue procedure, to companies interested in building and operating offshore wind farms, for a fee of at least 1.5% of the gross revenues generated by the sale of electricity, according to the draft procedures consulted by Profit.ro. The fee will be a mandatory selection criterion in the competitive dialogue procedure.

According to the World Bank, Romania can develop offshore wind farms with a cumulative installed capacity of 72 GW.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

1

