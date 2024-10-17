Courier company Cargus relocates warehouse in central Romania

Courier services company Cargus has relocated its warehouse in Târgu Mureș to an expanded facility in Mureș county.

The move is part of the company's strategy to improve and expand its operational capabilities to meet increasing volumes.

The new location has double the previous area and a higher sorting capacity, the company said. The new warehouse covers more than 4,500 sqm. In addition to storage spaces, the new facility includes offices, parking spaces, and infrastructure that supports its increased operational activity. The sorting capacity has increased by 40% compared to the previous location, now reaching 1,700 parcels processed per hour.

The relocation will also extend the operational window by 1.5 hours, providing more time for parcel management. In the outbound stage, the sorting process will be improved, relieving other facilities, including the Cargus hub in Brașov, and enhancing the overall operational flow.

The Târgu Mureș warehouse will be staffed by a team of 75 employees, including management, couriers, sorters, financial agents, and other essential roles. Depending on operational needs, up to 70 couriers will be able to serve this location, Cargus said.

Cargus owns five national sorting centers, two gateway warehouses, and 36 warehouses across the country. Additionally, it operates a cross-border facility in Poland for international courier services. Currently, the company has over 3,000 employees and collaborators.

Mid Europa Partners took over the company at the end of 2018.

(Photo: the company)

