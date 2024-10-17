Transport

Courier company Cargus relocates warehouse in central Romania

17 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Courier services company Cargus has relocated its warehouse in Târgu Mureș to an expanded facility in Mureș county.

The move is part of the company's strategy to improve and expand its operational capabilities to meet increasing volumes.

The new location has double the previous area and a higher sorting capacity, the company said. The new warehouse covers more than 4,500 sqm. In addition to storage spaces, the new facility includes offices, parking spaces, and infrastructure that supports its increased operational activity. The sorting capacity has increased by 40% compared to the previous location, now reaching 1,700 parcels processed per hour.

The relocation will also extend the operational window by 1.5 hours, providing more time for parcel management. In the outbound stage, the sorting process will be improved, relieving other facilities, including the Cargus hub in Brașov, and enhancing the overall operational flow.

The Târgu Mureș warehouse will be staffed by a team of 75 employees, including management, couriers, sorters, financial agents, and other essential roles. Depending on operational needs, up to 70 couriers will be able to serve this location, Cargus said.

Cargus owns five national sorting centers, two gateway warehouses, and 36 warehouses across the country. Additionally, it operates a cross-border facility in Poland for international courier services. Currently, the company has over 3,000 employees and collaborators.

Mid Europa Partners took over the company at the end of 2018.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Transport

Courier company Cargus relocates warehouse in central Romania

17 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Courier services company Cargus has relocated its warehouse in Târgu Mureș to an expanded facility in Mureș county.

The move is part of the company's strategy to improve and expand its operational capabilities to meet increasing volumes.

The new location has double the previous area and a higher sorting capacity, the company said. The new warehouse covers more than 4,500 sqm. In addition to storage spaces, the new facility includes offices, parking spaces, and infrastructure that supports its increased operational activity. The sorting capacity has increased by 40% compared to the previous location, now reaching 1,700 parcels processed per hour.

The relocation will also extend the operational window by 1.5 hours, providing more time for parcel management. In the outbound stage, the sorting process will be improved, relieving other facilities, including the Cargus hub in Brașov, and enhancing the overall operational flow.

The Târgu Mureș warehouse will be staffed by a team of 75 employees, including management, couriers, sorters, financial agents, and other essential roles. Depending on operational needs, up to 70 couriers will be able to serve this location, Cargus said.

Cargus owns five national sorting centers, two gateway warehouses, and 36 warehouses across the country. Additionally, it operates a cross-border facility in Poland for international courier services. Currently, the company has over 3,000 employees and collaborators.

Mid Europa Partners took over the company at the end of 2018.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 October 2024
Politics
Hundreds of Moldovan citizens trained by Russia were set to overthrow government, police says
17 October 2024
Healthcare
Romanian autism non-profit launches social franchise
16 October 2024
Events
Central Romania: Sibiu Christmas Market reveals opening dates
15 October 2024
Transport
1,000-space parking lot to be added to Bucharest Airport
15 October 2024
Justice
Romanian Parliament votes to lift immunity of former health minister Nelu Tătaru
15 October 2024
Administration
Unirii Square consolidation project leads to major conflict between mayors, scandal in downtown Bucharest
15 October 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange launches recruitment process for General Manager
15 October 2024
Macro
Romania’s industrial figures confirm subdued economic activity in August