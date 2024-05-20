Courier company Cargus opens new hub in CTPark Sibiu

CTP, a leading developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties in Europe, expanded its partnership with Cargus, one of the most important courier companies in Romania, with the inauguration of a new location in Sibiu. The warehouse, recently delivered within CTPark Sibiu, covers 3,000 square meters within a larger building totaling 9,000 sqm.

With a new parcel sorting line and automatic weighing equipment, Cargus’s hub in Sibiu will process a larger volume of parcels - up to 40,000 per day, thus responding to the growth of the e-commerce market.

The warehouse will process packages for both home delivery services and delivery to the SHIP & GO network. Moreover, it has one Cargus SHIP & GO location in place from which consumers can pick up and drop off their packages.

“Our new hub located in CTPark Sibiu is part of Cargus’s strategy to continue to invest in modern, state-of-the-art facilities that can meet increasing demand in volumes and offer customers high-standard qualitative services. […] The warehouse in Sibiu is one of the seven facilities Cargus is planning to relocate this year, part of the strategy and commitment to delivering the highest quality of services to its customers,” said Nelu Gheorghiță, Chief Operating Officer Cargus.

The long-term partnership between CTP and Cargus began four years ago with a single location in Timisoara and has since grown to include multiple locations across regional cities and Bucharest. In 2022, CTP provided Cargus with a warehouse of 11,000 sqm at CTPark Bucharest, equipped with the latest technology. A year later, the courier company expanded into Oradea, establishing operations in the first industrial park with a cargo terminal, CTPark Oradea Cargo Terminal.

The latest addition to the collaboration between CTP and Cargus brings the total area to over 20,000 square meters across four locations, spanning the four key cities in Romania.

CTP currently owns a portfolio of over 2.6 million sqm with 30 industrial parks across more than 15 locations in Romania, spanning Bucharest to Timisoara, Oradea, Cluj, Sibiu, and Brasov.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: CTP)